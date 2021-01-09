Celebrities react to President Trump's Twitter and Facebook bans: 'Finally'

President Trump has been banned from Facebook and Twitter, news that set the social media networks ablaze with comments. (Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

President Trump has been banned from Twitter and Facebook following a violent attack by his supporters on the U.S. Capital, causing destruction of property, injury and death. Now celebrities and public figures, many of whom sparred publicly with Trump on the platforms, are reacting to the news.

While the Trump administration called the Wednesday security breach “appalling” and pledged “an orderly transition of power” going forward, many blame the president for dividing the country — the riot was a failed attempt to disrupt Joe Biden’s electoral college certification and a culmination of Trump’s refusal to accept defeat in the Nov. 3 election.

On Friday, Twitter Safety tweeted, “After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.” And Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote Thursday that Trump’s “decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building” led to his indefinite ban on the social network (and Instagram) “and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

Chrissy Teigen, who was blocked by Trump in 2017 after she tweeted “lol no one likes you,” wrote “AAAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHA....” Tensions between the entrepreneur and president began growing in 2011 and last year, Trump referred to her as the “filthy mouthed wife” of John Legend while criticizing the singer for a television interview on criminal justice reform.

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg wrote “Finally” and colleague Meghan McCain added, “He's gonna burn the White House to the ground.” On Thursday’s episode, MccCain said of Trump, “He is clearly a president who has turned into a mad king. I’m calling on all Republicans and conservatives who still have clout, we have to invoke the 25th Amendment. We cannot withstand this.”

This week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would not rule out impeaching Trump for the second time if his administration does not invoke the 25th Amendment which authorizes the vice president to replace the commander-in-chief if he resigns or dies.

“The year is looking up again,” tweeted Jameela Jamil.

He's gonna burn the White House to the ground. https://t.co/RJhDaRh8jH — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 9, 2021

The year is looking up again. https://t.co/UgOdscXyQj — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) January 8, 2021

Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen tweeted, “Twitter finally banned Trump! We did it!” While John Cusak wrote, “This move by Twitter and Facebook are the biggest blows to his fascism.” And Bette Midler, who in November called the president “a bottomless pit of need” after he refused to concede to Biden, celebrated by writing, “CHURCH BELLS! RING THROUGHOUT THE LAND, SO EVERYONE KNOWS! IT'S OVER! TRUMP SUSPENDED FROM INCITING TO VIOLENCE ON TWITTER!”

Twitter finally banned Trump!



We did it! https://t.co/KFJUB1YvZU — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) January 8, 2021

This move by Twitter and Facebook are the biggest blows

To his fascism — John Cusack (@johncusack) January 8, 2021

CHURCH BELLS! RING THROUGHOUT THE LAND, SO EVERYONE KNOWS! IT'S OVER! TRUMP SUSPENDED FROM INCITING TO VIOLENCE ON TWITTER! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) January 9, 2021

What the fuck took you so long @jack ? https://t.co/1WiVnF09bw — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) January 8, 2021

However, some celebs protested the Twitter ban — Antonio Sabato Jr., who claims he was blacklisted from Hollywood after supporting Trump at the Republican National Convention in 2016, tweeted at Twitter founder Jack Dorsey: “You evil dirtbags Twitter @jack ASSES! Just please suspend all of us who support The Greatest President in History @realDonaldTrump and cut to the chase. Have a good time” adding #TrumpWon.

Megyn Kelly tweeted, “If you’re on the right or not woke or want to raise Q’s about the integrity of our electoral system, you’re next.”

And Kirstie Alley, who in October shared plans to vote for Trump a second time, added, “If we are going to agree that private businesses like twitter have a right to discriminate against anyone they want because of politics then we are laying the groundwork for businesses to discriminate against race, gender, religion, sexual persuasion etc..GIANT STEP BACKWARDS.”

You evil dirtbags Twitter @jack ASSES!

Just please suspend all of us who support The Greatest President in History @realDonaldTrump and cut to the chase.

Have a good time 🤙🇺🇸#TrumpWon pic.twitter.com/kkmdahF3R4 — Antonio Sabáto Jr 🇺🇸 (@AntonioSabatoJr) January 8, 2021

If you’re on the right or not woke or want to raise Q’s about the integrity of our electoral system, you’re next. https://t.co/3X5ZETw44P — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 9, 2021

If we are going to agree that private businesses like twitter have a right to discriminate against anyone they want because of politics then we are laying the groundwork for businesses to discriminate against race, gender, religion, sexual persuasion etc..GIANT STEP BACKWARDS — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) January 9, 2021

