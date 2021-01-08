Dr. Dre to pay $2M in temporary spousal support to estranged wife Nicole Young

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young married in 1996. (Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

There’s a new development in Dr. Dre’s divorce from Nicole Young: The rapper has agreed to pay his estranged wife nearly $2 million total in temporary spousal support, according to multiple reports.

Dre’s wife since 1996 had filed legal papers in September seeking installments of $1.9 million each month, plus another $5 million to pay her attorney.

In his official response at the time, Dre said the couple had a prenuptial agreement. Young argued that she had been forced to sign the document and that her husband had later torn it up.

Now, in a deal their lawyers have reached, the “Next Episode” artist won’t pay the $5 million. Young will reportedly be responsible for her own legal costs.

As TMZ reports, Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, will continue to pay for his wife’s living expenses at her home in Malibu and the cost of her mother’s place in Los Angeles’s tony Pacific Palisades neighborhood. He won’t be responsible for the cost of Young’s security. The terms will stand at least until their next divorce hearing, set for April.

Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to Dre’s rep for comment.

In June 2019, Forbes estimated Dre was worth $800 million — between his music and his many entrepreneurial endeavors — and ranked him second on the list of the world’s richest rappers. Six months later, the magazine crowned him the highest-earning music artist of the decade, above even Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Taylor Swift, thanks to the $950 million he raked in during that period.

Reportedly, he signed this latest agreement with Young from his hospital bed at L.A.’s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was taken Monday after suffering a brain aneurysm. However, in an update Tuesday night, Dre himself said that he was “doing great.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: