Barack Obama pays tribute to 'my love, my partner and my best friend' on Michelle's 57th birthday

Michelle Obama is getting a special shoutout from husband Barack on her 57th birthday. (Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

A lot of famous folks are celebrating their birthday on Jan. 17 — including Betty White, James Earl Jones, Jim Carrey and Steve Harvey. But former President Barack Obama only has eyes for one birthday girl: wife Michelle, who turns 57.

Obama, 59, took to social media to pay tribute to “my love, my partner and my best friend,” sharing an old photo of Michelle in a yellow tank top.

“Every moment with you is a blessing,” he told his first lady.

The Obamas — who are expected to attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20 — have both written candidly in their respective memoirs about their relationship, which blossomed when the future president served as an intern at the Chicago law firm where Michelle worked. They wed in 1992, and have two daughters in college, Malia and Sasha.

In A Promised Land, released last November, Obama admits that his wife wasn’t overly enthusiastic about his early bids for political office given the strains it put on their family life.

He writes that Michelle once told him: “This is it, Barack. One last time. But don’t expect me to do any campaigning. In fact, you shouldn’t even count on my vote.”

In October, however, the couple used their 28th wedding anniversary as an excuse to post messages urging the public to vote.

