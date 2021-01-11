Sarah Jessica Parker responds to questions about Kim Cattrall in new 'Sex and the City' series

Sarah Jessica Parker has responded to the question that every Sex and the City fan had following Sunday’s announcement that a new version of the show will soon debut: How does she feel about the absence of actress Kim Cattrall, who played the bold and often hilarious Samantha Jones?

It happened just after SJP shared the teaser trailer for And Just Like That..., the new series that follows the characters, played by Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, now navigating life in their 50s. Scenes of New York City flashed alongside the voice of Parker’s character, sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw, as she said the title of the series, a phrase she had been known to say while working on her laptop. The original aired six seasons, from 1998 to 2004.

When one fan wrote in the comments that Parker and Cattrall “dislike each other,” Parker made it clear there’s no animosity on her end.

“No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would,” Parker wrote. “Samantha isnt [sic] part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do.”

After someone else commented, “Happy to see you back but will miss Kim/Samantha,” Parker replied that the cast feels the same way.

“We will too,” Parker wrote. “We loved her so.”

SJP added, in response to a third fan who said she’d miss Samantha, “She will always be there.”

Her comment to another who asked about recasting the role of Samantha was, “We have some new stories to tell.”

Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall and Cynthia Nixon promote the third season of "Sex And The City" in 2000. (Photo: HBO/Newsmakers)

Although many were disappointed to hear the official confirmation that Cattrall won’t be part of the new show, it’s not a surprise. Reportedly, Cattrall has clashed with Parker since they were on the original series, in part because Cattrall didn’t think she was being compensated fairly. She declined to participate in a third film, while shooting down reports that she’s a diva.

In October 2017, Cattrall told Piers Morgan that she and co-stars Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon had always been strictly co-workers. “We’ve never been friends,” Cattrall said. “We've been colleagues, and in some ways it's a very healthy place to be."

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Parker said she was ”just heartbroken” by Cattrall’s comment.

“I found it very upsetting because that’s not the way I recall our experience,” Parker said in January 2018. “It’s sad, but I always think that what ties us together is this singular experience. It was a professional experience but it became personal because it was years and years of our lives, so I’m hoping that that sort of eclipses anything that’s been recently spoken.”

While there’s no release date yet, production on And Just Like That... is expected to begin in late spring.

