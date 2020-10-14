Scott Baio, Dean Cain, Kristy Swanson talk Trump and Hollywood in new doc trailer: 'They just don’t like the man'

President Trump does not have much of a fan club in Hollywood. Jennifer Lopez, Robert De Niro, John Legend, Miley Cyrus and countless others have spoken out about why they don’t support him.

Some of the celebrities who do actively back Trump, including Kristy Swanson, Dean Cain, Scott Baio and Isaiah Washington, sat down with the director of a new documentary filmed during the pandemic, Trump vs. Hollywood, to talk about what that feels like. The project is the work of celebrity interviewer and Trump supporter Daphne Barak, who was a delegate for Trump at the Republican National Convention in both 2016 and 2020.

In the first trailer, which was released Tuesday, former Lois and Clark Cain, gave his perspective: “There’s no compassion. They’re so hypocritical, it’s unreal. They just don’t like the man.”

Actress Swanson asked, “Why is it not OK in Hollywood to be a conservative?”

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star said she hopes for change.

“I feel that it’s time to set the example of let’s just all get along, ya know?” she said. “We can learn from each other. We don’t have to hate each other.”

When it was Baio’s turn, he was much less conciliatory: “If you’re not hiring me because I’m a conservative, shame on you. If there’s a civil war, then don’t forget who has all the guns.”

The Charles in Charge star also lamented, “It bothers me that people won’t speak to me, because I’m a Trump guy.”

Actor Washington offered a theory on why the entertainment industry opposes Trump, who starred in the reality competition The Apprentice for more than a decade. “For what I’ve seen with the media, who is notorious for having a nasty, dirty, low-life Hollyweird behavior, attack this man because he’s the president, I begin to put it together: Ah, he knows their secrets. I would be a little nervous too,” the former Grey’s Anatomy actor said.

In between cuts of the interviews, the trailer shows the words, “When they take away your voice, when they take away your job, it’s time to speak out!”

In all, Barak interviewed 24 celebrities, including Kid Rock and Kevin Sorbo, about their views. They’re not all pro-Trump. Eric Roberts, whose already cast his vote for Trump’s Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, is there, too, to say, “It’s urgent. We have a lunatic in the White House.”

A news release accompanying the trailer said that Barak had “set out to discuss why America is so divided, starting with the amplified voices in Hollywood.”

