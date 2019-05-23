Kristy Swanson says she and co-star Dean Cain got 'death threat' over pro-Trump production

Kristy Swanson, famed for starring in the 1992 film version of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, says she and actor Dean Cain have received a “death threat” over a live stage reading they are starring in next month — because it supports Donald Trump.

Conservative actors Kristy Swanson and Dean Cain are starring in a live stage reading which mocks FBI agents investigating Trump. (Photo: Michael Tran/Getty Images) More

As Politico has reported, the conservative actors are set to play former Trump-Russia investigators Peter Strzok and Lisa Page in a Washington, D.C. performance titled FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers. The reading will pore over the former FBI agents’ text messages to each other, highlighting their extramarital affair and disdain for Trump. Cain will play Strzok, while Swanson has been cast as Page.

But news of the production, which Politico described as “Trumpian,” has stirred up some animosity from critics of the president.

Swanson, who frequently tweets pro-Trump messages, shared a screenshot on a tweet sent by an anonymous troll threatening to “lock the doors and set the theater on fire.” The actress called the message a “death threat” and demanded it be reported. Cain retweeted her post.

It is a death threat on @RealDeanCain and me, an entire theater production, and an entire theater full of people. Needs to be reported. — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) May 22, 2019

She later noted that the tweet had been removed, but was disappointed that the account which sent it hadn’t been “banned.”

So it looks like this death threat was taken down, that is a good thing. But the person who posted the Threat (sponson) has NOT been banned. pic.twitter.com/jlmlRxoXVa — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) May 22, 2019

Her fans voiced their outrage over the incident, saying the “threat” wasn’t being taken more seriously because of Swanson’s right-wing views.

so sad to see this... life is precious and no one should have to live in fear.... but the left lives by a different set of rules and consequences... — Bill ocasio-cortez Lee (@BillLee85) May 22, 2019

Total hypocrisy! I hope you have good security, Kristy. You and Dean are very precious to those of us who still love this country & respect our President! — Dawn Kehret (@dawnsings4god) May 23, 2019

And @RealJamesWoods was banned? The picture becomes clearer everyday. — PardonMyFrench (@1PardonMyFrench) May 22, 2019

What a joke!! I get banned for speaking my mind on Trump and get put in “Twitter Jail” for a week. If they do not take this death threat seriously, they are FOOLS!!!! I am so sorry!!! — anthony heaton (@anthonyheaton12) May 22, 2019

Meanwhile, director Phelim McAleer is raising money to support the production, with just over $7,000 of its $95,000 goal collected so far.

“I have taken the actual hate-filled, sleazy, juvenile, corrupt text messages of top FBI operatives and lovers Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, and combined it with the transcript of their behind-closed-doors congressional testimony to show how they, and their Deep State colleagues, planned to take down the president of the United States,” the crowdfunding page reads. “This will be revealed on stage in the very words of the FBI agents.

“These dangerous people need to be exposed,” McAleer continues. “People need to see what they were saying behind closed doors. That's why this filmed re-enactment of the texts is so important. Everyone needs to see this. So please give what you can — help with the crowdfunding so we can show the establishment and the mainstream media that we are not going to take it anymore.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.