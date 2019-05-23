    Kristy Swanson says she and co-star Dean Cain got 'death threat' over pro-Trump production

    Kristy Swanson, famed for starring in the 1992 film version of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, says she and actor Dean Cain have received a “death threat” over a live stage reading they are starring in next month — because it supports Donald Trump.

    Conservative actors Kristy Swanson and Dean Cain are starring in a live stage reading which mocks FBI agents investigating Trump. (Photo: Michael Tran/Getty Images)

    As Politico has reported, the conservative actors are set to play former Trump-Russia investigators Peter Strzok and Lisa Page in a Washington, D.C. performance titled FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers. The reading will pore over the former FBI agents’ text messages to each other, highlighting their extramarital affair and disdain for Trump. Cain will play Strzok, while Swanson has been cast as Page.

    But news of the production, which Politico described as “Trumpian,” has stirred up some animosity from critics of the president.

    Swanson, who frequently tweets pro-Trump messages, shared a screenshot on a tweet sent by an anonymous troll threatening to “lock the doors and set the theater on fire.” The actress called the message a “death threat” and demanded it be reported. Cain retweeted her post.

    She later noted that the tweet had been removed, but was disappointed that the account which sent it hadn’t been “banned.”

    Her fans voiced their outrage over the incident, saying the “threat” wasn’t being taken more seriously because of Swanson’s right-wing views.

    Meanwhile, director Phelim McAleer is raising money to support the production, with just over $7,000 of its $95,000 goal collected so far.

    “I have taken the actual hate-filled, sleazy, juvenile, corrupt text messages of top FBI operatives and lovers Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, and combined it with the transcript of their behind-closed-doors congressional testimony to show how they, and their Deep State colleagues, planned to take down the president of the United States,” the crowdfunding page reads. “This will be revealed on stage in the very words of the FBI agents.

    “These dangerous people need to be exposed,” McAleer continues. “People need to see what they were saying behind closed doors. That's why this filmed re-enactment of the texts is so important. Everyone needs to see this. So please give what you can — help with the crowdfunding so we can show the establishment and the mainstream media that we are not going to take it anymore.”

