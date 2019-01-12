Kathy Griffin and Kristy Swanson spar over Trump's border wall

Kathy Griffin attends the 2018 GQ Men of the Year party at the Benedict Estate on Dec. 6, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Kathy Griffin probably didn’t wake up on Saturday thinking she was going to get into it with Buffy Summers, but here we are. Griffin ended up in an interesting exchange with actress Kristy Swanson on Twitter over President Trump’s border wall.

View photos Kristy Swanson arrives to the Hallmark Channel’s 2018 TCA Press Tour. (Photo: Getty Images) More

It started when Griffin tweeted the president, saying his wall “isn’t going to do a damn thing” about tunnels. Swanson, who played Buffy in the 1992 film Buffy the Vampire Slayer, replied to the comedian, saying “we know about the tunnels” because her nephew “was blown up by the cartel because of their tunnels, he died 3 times.”

We know about the tunnels @kathygriffin, my nephew ARMY was blown up by the cartel because of their tunnels, he died 3 times. We need a secure WALL, technology, boots, drones & more, we need it ALL. And one thing we really don’t need is your idiotic input about the border… — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) January 12, 2019

The statement was a bit of a head scratcher, with Swanson’s declaration getting mocked on Twitter.

My Nephew, COAST GUARD, was blown up by Garfield because of the lasagna. He died 6 times. We need a more secure KENNEL, scratching posts, and litter box. — JP Davis (@Karl_Dilkington) January 12, 2019

Was he… a vampire? — luke o’neil (@lukeoneil47) January 12, 2019

Hi, multiple death experiencer here. How many deaths before you can’t come back any more? I’m at five, currently. — NEXUS 7 DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) January 12, 2019

Griffin responded to Swanson, tweeting, “I’m sorry to hear about the death of your nephew who somehow managed to die three times.”

Thanks @KristySwansonXO, I’m sorry to hear about the death of your nephew who somehow managed to die three times. And thanks for telling me you don’t need my input, look up the 1st amendment, bitch. https://t.co/7GXkBFhRQC — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 12, 2019

Swanson went on to tweet an article about how Griffin is a patriotic star who has shared her talents with the troops, exclaiming she was “shocked” to see the comedian’s name on the list. Well, Griffin had a response to that too.

Why are you shocked @KristySwansonXO? My father was a World War II vet and I am so grateful for the sacrifice of our troops. Unlike Trump, I have visited and entertained the troops in multiple war zones. https://t.co/CnBjQ6Iq4Y — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 12, 2019

Swanson, who is a big supporter of President Trump, attempted to clarify her remark about the death of her nephew … but it was equally puzzling. She said “he did die 3 times” but “survived with 19 months of recovery.”

Actually I did not make anything up. In 2017 I was under the impression that Chris had lost a few of his men in the explosion. I found out later they were all injured, he was the worst, he did die 3 times and survived with 19 months of recovery. Would you like to talk to him? https://t.co/DW6QiCY0xF — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) January 12, 2019

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: