Jenelle Evans storms out of 'Teen Mom 2' reunion after host slams her for dissing her boyfriend, Colin Kaepernick

    On Monday night’s Teen Mom 2 reunion, Jenelle Evans got more than she bargained for when host Nessa Diab confronted her about the derogatory posts Evans made on social media about Diab’s boyfriend, football player Colin Kaepernick.

    “You posted hateful comments on social media about my family,” Diab stated. “About my man, Colin Kaepernick.”

    Kaepernick continues to be scrutinized for taking a knee during the national anthem, but Diab has not stopped supporting her man for his activism.

    “My man used his platform to peacefully protest systemic oppression in this country,” she explained. “Specifically police brutality against black people. Men, women, and children are dying — wrongfully dying.”

    The MTV host also regularly posts on social media to stand up for Kaepernick.

    After Diab confronted her, Evans insisted that she had no memory of posting anything negative about Kaepernick, so Diab showed her the posts. In one post, Evans wrote, “Donald J. Trump unemployment rate is so low, even Colin Kaepernick found a job! ‘Merica!”

    Evans continued to deny knowing Diab’s boyfriend or remembering the posts. Diab told her that all she wanted to do was have a “healthy conversation.”

    “I would have appreciated if you had contacted me,” she explained. “I would have been more than happy, Jenelle, to have a healthy conversation, privately.”

    While Diab wanted to open up a dialogue about the situation, Evans insisted that she didn’t know what she was talking about.

    “I don't know anything about your husband,” she exclaimed. “I swear to God.”

    Fans were divided on whether or not Diab should have confronted Evans at all.

    In the end, the confrontation was too much for Evans and she stormed off the set.

    “I'm done,” she cried. “I’m done with this.”

    Evans was recently fired from Teen Mom 2 after her controversial husband, David Eason, shot and killed their family dog. Both of her sons have been removed from her custody and she’s currently fighting to get them back.

    “During this difficult time, I’m focused on getting Kaiser back and cooperating with my legal team on the next steps to getting my children back,” said the former reality star.

    Part 2 of the reunion special airs next Monday and will likely be Evans’s final appearance on the show.

