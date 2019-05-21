Jenelle Evans storms out of 'Teen Mom 2' reunion after host slams her for dissing her boyfriend, Colin Kaepernick

On Monday night’s Teen Mom 2 reunion, Jenelle Evans got more than she bargained for when host Nessa Diab confronted her about the derogatory posts Evans made on social media about Diab’s boyfriend, football player Colin Kaepernick.

“You posted hateful comments on social media about my family,” Diab stated. “About my man, Colin Kaepernick.”

Kaepernick continues to be scrutinized for taking a knee during the national anthem, but Diab has not stopped supporting her man for his activism.

“My man used his platform to peacefully protest systemic oppression in this country,” she explained. “Specifically police brutality against black people. Men, women, and children are dying — wrongfully dying.”

The MTV host also regularly posts on social media to stand up for Kaepernick.

I think it speaks volumes how they basically forced @E_Reid35 and @Kaepernick7 out. @JohnLynch49ers showing what side of history they all are on. The wrong side. #pathetic #bayarea do better @49ers . Like father like son... pic.twitter.com/tDbQPayy6W — NESSA (@nessnitty) April 26, 2019

They always spread vicious lies about @Kaepernick7 . Too bad a lot of fans don’t get it 🤦🏽‍♀️ History will favor Colin and not the cowards who blackballed him from his career for peacefully protesting injustices. https://t.co/hNJnNcvUeV — NESSA (@nessnitty) April 2, 2019

After Diab confronted her, Evans insisted that she had no memory of posting anything negative about Kaepernick, so Diab showed her the posts. In one post, Evans wrote, “Donald J. Trump unemployment rate is so low, even Colin Kaepernick found a job! ‘Merica!”

Evans continued to deny knowing Diab’s boyfriend or remembering the posts. Diab told her that all she wanted to do was have a “healthy conversation.”

“I would have appreciated if you had contacted me,” she explained. “I would have been more than happy, Jenelle, to have a healthy conversation, privately.”



While Diab wanted to open up a dialogue about the situation, Evans insisted that she didn’t know what she was talking about.

“I don't know anything about your husband,” she exclaimed. “I swear to God.”

Fans were divided on whether or not Diab should have confronted Evans at all.

Call her out! Go Nessa!!! — Michelle O (@mkblack312) May 21, 2019

Please fire Nessa she was way unprofessional tonite She didn't have the right to make her bf part of the show — Nancy (@Nancy08825468) May 21, 2019

Shame on you Nessa! This was not an appropriate time for that to be brought up. It has nothing to do with the show. Lots of people have things to say about CK. This should’ve been addressed long ago. You are replaceable. #nixnessa — Kayla Hemrick (@KaylaHemrick) May 21, 2019

Nessa was wrong. This show is about teen moms, not someone using Teen Moms platform to debate politics. Come on producers — Kristi A Kuyrkendall (@KristiAKuyrken1) May 21, 2019

Omg did anyone else watch @TeenMom?!?! Nessa put Jenelle in her place! Jenelle is so ignorant and needs to be held accountable for her garbage, hypocritical actions!! She can’t even have a simple conversation, she has to walk off stage crying 👀 #TeenMom2 — Amber - Challenge (CARA) Lvr (@MTVChallCaraLvr) May 21, 2019

In the end, the confrontation was too much for Evans and she stormed off the set.

“I'm done,” she cried. “I’m done with this.”

Evans was recently fired from Teen Mom 2 after her controversial husband, David Eason, shot and killed their family dog. Both of her sons have been removed from her custody and she’s currently fighting to get them back.

“During this difficult time, I’m focused on getting Kaiser back and cooperating with my legal team on the next steps to getting my children back,” said the former reality star.

Part 2 of the reunion special airs next Monday and will likely be Evans’s final appearance on the show.

