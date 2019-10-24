'Jersey Shore' star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro charged with 5 misdemeanors after domestic dispute with Jen Harley

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is facing five charges — including domestic violence and child endangerment — related to his Oct. 4 arrest during a dispute with his now ex-girlfriend Jen Harley.

The Los Angeles City Attorney confirms to Yahoo Entertainment that the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, has been charged with domestic violence, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon, resisting arrest and making criminal threats. He faces one year in jail for each misdemeanor charge.

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been charged with five misdemeanors for domestic dispute involving his girlfriend and their daughter. (Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) More

In a statement provided to Yahoo Entertainment, Ortiz-Magro’s attorney Scott Leemon said “the facts and circumstances around Ronnie’s arrest have been misreported and exaggerated ... We are happy the district attorney refused to file any charges and we look forward to addressing this matter with [the] city attorney.”

About three weeks ago in the wee hours of Oct. 4, Ortiz-Magro was arrested during an alleged violent dispute with Harley for which their 1-year-old daughter was present. TMZ reported that the pair, who have a turbulent history, began fighting in their Airbnb rental in L.A. When the reality star allegedly became physical with Harley, she ran out of the home to get help. He allegedly brandished a knife — while holding their daughter, Ariana Sky, in an attempt to get Harley to return inside.

EXCLUSIVE:

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz in handcuffs after 3am domestic violence incident. Woman reported being assaulted + that Ortiz had her baby inside home. Police say he wouldn’t come out so they broke down door to rescue baby. Coming up live on @FOXLA #JustOneStation pic.twitter.com/Iy6xNg2CJr — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) October 4, 2019

By the time police arrived, Ortiz-Magro allegedly put down the knife but locked himself, with their daughter, in the home. Authorities broke down the door and Ortiz-Magro was tasered, restrained and taken into custody — first to a hospital and then to jail. Law enforcement sources reportedly told TMZ that Harley told police Ortiz-Magro had been using cocaine.

Ortiz-Magro’s attorney told Yahoo Entertainment at the time, “The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo. We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded.”

As a result of the incident, Harley was granted a protective order that required Ortiz-Magro to stay 100-yards away from her. However, the order was lifted on Oct. 11.

Ortiz-Magro has also been able to spend time with their daughter since, taking her to Disney World on Oct. 12.

The reality star is said to have caught a break in his case when the L.A. County District Attorney's Office, which had been handling it, passed it down to the City Attorney because it didn’t reach the D.A.'s criteria for felony charges. All the charges he’s facing are misdemeanors. And he wasn’t charged with kidnapping, which he was initially arrested for.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley were together on and off for several years, breaking up soon after the birth of their daughter only to get back together. They had previous disputes, including Harley being arrested in an alleged domestic battery incident in Las Vegas. However, the case was voluntarily dismissed by the prosecutor in July.

Ortiz-Magro, who is currently appearing on the third season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, sought treatment for alcohol abuse and depression.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.