'Jersey Shore' star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's lawyer speaks out after domestic violence arrest: 'Pure speculation and innuendo'





Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s lawyer is speaking out after his client was arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles and charged with kidnapping. (Ortiz-Magro posted bail Friday, which was set at $100,000, and was released).

On Saturday, attorney Scott Leemon told Yahoo Entertainment in a statement, “The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo. We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded.” Us Weekly had previously reported on the update.

According to TMZ, the incident involved Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley, who share an 18-month-old daughter. It reportedly started at an Airbnb the couple rented in Los Angeles, where the two argued and the TV star allegedly slapped and punched Harley, who ran from the house. Ortiz-Magro allegedly chased after Harley with a knife ordering her back inside, while carrying daughter Ariana Sky. Ortiz-Magro reportedly dropped the knife and locked himself and his daughter inside the house. Police wound up tasering Ortiz-Magro. Police sources told TMZ that Harley told authorities that Ortiz-Magro was doing cocaine.

EXCLUSIVE:

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz in handcuffs after 3am domestic violence incident. Woman reported being assaulted + that Ortiz had her baby inside home. Police say he wouldn’t come out so they broke down door to rescue baby. Coming up live on @FOXLA #JustOneStation pic.twitter.com/Iy6xNg2CJr — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) October 4, 2019

Fox Los Angeles’ Gigi Graciette, who broke the story, tweeted a photo of Ortiz-Magro handcuffed on a stretcher at 3 a.m. "Woman reported being assaulted + that Ortiz had her baby inside home," Graciette wrote. "Police say he wouldn’t come out so they broke down door to rescue baby."

An LAPD spokesperson previously told Yahoo Entertainment, the "victim and suspect were involved in some kind of physical altercation. Officers deployed the taser on the suspect (minor use of force). There was a child at the location. The child was unharmed. The suspect was arrested for domestic violence."

On Saturday, Leemon directed Yahoo Entertainment to a media representative of Ortiz-Magro, who declined to comment beyond the statement provided by his attorney.

