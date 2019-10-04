'Jersey Shore' star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro arrested for kidnapping after fight with Jen Harley

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested after an alleged violent altercation with Jen Harley. Yahoo Entertainment has confirmed that as of Friday morning, the 33-year-old Jersey Shore star was in custody. He was booked for kidnapping.

According to TMZ, Ortiz-Magro and Harley — who have a volatile history — got into a heated argument at an Airbnb they are renting in Los Angeles. The reality star allegedly slapped and punched Harley before she went running out of the house screaming for help. Ortiz-Magro then allegedly chased after her with a knife demanding she return inside — as he held their 18-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky. Ortiz-Magro eventually dropped the knife and locked himself and Ariana inside before police arrived. Authorities reportedly broke down the door fearing for Ariana's safety. Police eventually tasered Ortiz-Magro as he would not peacefully cooperate. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that Harley told police Ortiz-Magro had been doing cocaine.

A publicist for Ortiz-Magro said she was reaching out to the MTV star and his manager Friday morning. Ortiz-Magro's manager did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.

A Fox Los Angeles reporter, who broke the story, shared a photo of Ortiz-Magro shirtless and handcuffed on a stretcher at 3 a.m. "Woman reported being assaulted + that Ortiz had her baby inside home," Gigi Graciette tweeted. "Police say he wouldn’t come out so they broke down door to rescue baby."

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz in handcuffs after 3am domestic violence incident. Woman reported being assaulted + that Ortiz had her baby inside home. Police say he wouldn’t come out so they broke down door to rescue baby. Coming up live on @FOXLA #JustOneStation pic.twitter.com/Iy6xNg2CJr — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) October 4, 2019

An LAPD spokesperson told People, "The victim and suspect were involved in some kind of physical altercation. Officers did have to use a taser on the suspect in which a minor use of force occurred. There was no further incident."

Ariana was unharmed. While Harley suffered no major injuries, TMZ reports she had visible marks on her face.

This is just the latest altercation in a string of disturbing incidents between Harley and Ortiz-Magro, who have both accused each other of infidelity and violence. In July, Harley was cleared of domestic battery after an allegedly violent fight on New Year's Eve. Friday's alleged domestic violence incident comes hours after Harley and Ortiz-Magro declared they were back together.

On Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Harley questioned her on-again, off-again boyfriend’s sobriety, which irritated Ortiz-Magro. The reality star completed a 30-day rehab program for alcohol abuse earlier this year.

"I was making wrong decisions and I was very depressed," he told Us Weekly after treatment. "When I was depressed I would turn to drinking and when I would drink, bad things would just continue to happen because I wasn’t reacting the way I should."

He continued, "I decided to go to treatment because I wanted to be a better person, a better father for my daughter. Eventually, all the bad decisions I was making were going to lead me to places that I didn’t want to be. I wanted to be led to the place that I am now – that’s happy, healthy and the best role model for my daughter."

