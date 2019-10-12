Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Emergency Protective Order Has Been Lifted Over a Week Following Arrest

The emergency protective order issued against Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been lifted, PEOPLE confirms.

The order previously brought against the Jersey Shore star came after he was arrested Oct. 4 on a kidnapping charge after an alleged altercation between him and on-off girlfriend Jen Harley.

The reality star was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Harley, TMZ first reported. The order was in place until Oct. 11.

According to the outlet, the order did not prevent Ortiz-Magro from seeing his 17-month-old daughter Ariana Skye, however, law enforcement had to be present if he requests a visit.

Ariana Skye has been in Harley’s care at her residence in Las Vegas, a source previously told PEOPLE.

When reached by PEOPLE on Monday, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department could not confirm the protective order.

Just hours before his arrest, Ortiz-Magro and Harley appeared to be on good terms. The two posed for photos together at the reality star’s launch party for his line of CBD products in Los Angeles. Earlier in the day, the couple was also spotted walking around hand-in-hand.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that authorities responded to a battery report at around 2:40 a.m. “The victim and suspect were involved in some kind of physical altercation,” the spokesperson said. “Officers did have to use a taser on the suspect in which a minor use of force occurred. There was no further incident.”

According to TMZ, after the altercation, Ortiz-Magro allegedly locked himself in the house with his daughter and refused to come outside when cops arrived.

Police reportedly decided to break down the door, at which point a taser was used on the MTV star. TMZ reported that authorities took Ortiz-Magro to a hospital to get checked out. According to the outlet, neither Harley nor the baby suffered major physical injuries.

Ortiz-Magro was released from jail the same day, hours after the alleged incident occurred. His bail was set at $100,000.

“The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo. We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded,” the reality star’s lawyer said in a statement last weekend.

In the wake of his arrest, a source close to the MTV star told PEOPLE that “Ronnie is heartbroken and embarrassed over the circumstances.”

“His main concern is the well-being of his daughter,” the source shared. “He’s focusing on that and that alone.”

Nearly a week later, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Ortiz-Magro and Harley are not together anymore.