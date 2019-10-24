Christian rapper TobyMac's 21-year-old son dies unexpectedly at home

Christian rapper TobyMac is mourning the loss of his 21-year-old son, Truett Foster McKeehan.
A spokesperson for the performer (real name: Kevin Michael McKeehan) confirmed to Yahoo Entertainment that Truett died at his home in the Nashville area “sometime late Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.”
The Davidson County Medical Examiner's office told The Tennessean that the death occurred Wednesday.
The "I Just Need U” singer’s spokesperson went on to say that Truett’s cause of death “has not been determined.” The Grammy-winning artist traveled from Canada home to Franklin, Tenn., to be with his family and didn’t arrive until after midnight.
In a statement provided to Yahoo Entertainment, TobyMac said Truett “was a magnetic son and brother and friend.”
He said his last moment with his son in person was at Truett’s first show on Oct. 17 at The Factory in Franklin, Tenn., which he described as “nothing short of electric.”
“As I stood in the audience and watched my son bring joy to a room, I was as proud as a ‘pop’ (as Tru called me) could be. It was the culminating moment of a dream that he had since he was 12. It couldn’t have been sweeter. Our music, and what we say lyrically couldn’t be more different, but the outcome was much the same… offering a room full of people a few minutes of joy in a crazy world,” he wrote.
“We just ask that everyone please be respectful of their privacy during this time and allow them to grieve their loss,” the rep said.
TobyMac and his wife, Amanda, have five children, including adopted twins, and Truett was the oldest.
Truett is pictured on the top right:
Like his father, Truett was a performer. An aspiring rapper, he used various stage names, including TruDog, Tru and Shiloh.
Here is a video he made:
Under the name TruDog, he made many appearances on his father’s albums through the years.
Last year, TobyMac talked about his song “Scars” being about his relationship with Truett. He called the song “deeply personal” explaining “it is about my son... He left home and he is doing his own thing now. It's also about watching him go through tough times and get cut and bruised. Watching people you love go through hard things is tough, and I want people to know that they are not alone.”
TobyMac has postponed concerts set to take place Thursday night and Friday.
