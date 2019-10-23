Martha Stewart criticizes Felicity Huffman for her ‘schlumpy’ prison style

Martha Stewart delivered a stinging dis against Felicity Huffman.

As one of few celebrities who has also done time in federal prison, Stewart, 78, has been fielding a lot of questions about the Desperate Housewives actress’s incarceration. Clearly over it, she delivered a nasty jab — but about the way Huffman, 56, styled her prison uniform, of all things.

At the Vanity Fair Summit, Stewart was asked if she thinks Huffman has learned anything from being imprisoned for the college admissions scandal, while mentioning how the first photos of Huffman in her prison uniform surfaced over the weekend.

“She should style her outfit a little bit more,” Stewart replied dryly. The audience laughed, so she continued, “She looked pretty schlumpy.”

The domestic doyenne went on to add, in a less snarky way, that Huffman “made a horrible mistake. Horrible. And she’s experiencing what happens when that terrible mistake happened.”

As for whether she thinks Huffman will be able to salvage her career, Stewart replied, "I don't know. I hope so."

Huffman — aka prisoner 77806-112 at the Federal Correctional Institution Dublin in California — is expected to be finished with her prison sentence on Oct. 27. She’s serving 13 days, after being credited one day for the time she served the day of her arrest. Huffman pleaded guilty to paying a college admissions counselor $15,000 to improve her daughter Sophia Macy’s SAT scores.

Of course, Stewart also spent time in prison. In 2004, she was found guilty of conspiracy, making false statements and obstruction of agency proceedings related to the sale of ImClone stock. She served a five-month sentence at Federal Prison Camp Alderson in West Virginia.

The world didn’t get to see Stewart in her apparently more fashionable prison uniform, a loose-fitting khaki outfit and black steel-toed boots. Though Saturday Night Live helped us imagine it — courtesy of Rachel Dratch. So did Cybill Shepherd who played her in two movies, including Martha Behind Bars. During that time, Jailbird Martha Stewart was a popular Halloween costume.

View photos Rachel Dratch as Martha Stewart with Queen Latifah on Saturday Night Live in 2004. (Photo: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images) More

Stewart did, however, infamously leave prison in a poncho made by a fellow inmate in crochet class. Oddly, the prison poncho sparked a trend.