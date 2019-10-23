Is Hailey Bieber’s ‘I’ll Kill You’ post in response to Selena Gomez’s new song?

Selena Gomez’s new song, “Lose You to Love Me,” is here — and it seems like everybody is weighing in on it, including, perhaps, Hailey Bieber. Hailey shared a brow-raising post right after Gomez’s song was released, but insists that it’s unrelated.
Gomez dropped the song at midnight ET on Wednesday and fans immediately worked, Homeland’s Carrie Mathison-style, to connect the dots between her emotional new lyrics and her turbulent old relationship with Justin Bieber. The pair dated on and off from 2010 to 2018. After splitting in March 2018, he went on to rekindle things with ex Hailey. They were engaged by July and married in September.
Thank you all for standing by my side through the highs and lows. I couldn’t do it without you all and I can’t wait to start my next adventure with you. 🖤 Lose You To Love Me is out now. #ShotOniPhone #LoseYouToLoveMe pic.twitter.com/WJG0Y1Fpik— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 23, 2019
And there are many Jelena connections in the song — enough for Hailey to post what appeared to be a response in her Instagram stories just an hour after Gomez’s song was released. It was a screenshot of the song “I’ll Kill You” by Summer Walker featuring Jhené Aiko. It’s about a woman doing anything to protect her man. (“Don't want no problems, I wish a b**** would
Try to come between us, it won't end up good.”)
Hailey’s post got past exactly nobody. The internet buzzed over it immediately — and she didn’t take it down.
selena closing the jelena chapter got hailey real mad huh pic.twitter.com/XZIDCdsIJi— 𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐲 (@afterglowsel) October 23, 2019
I find it so unnecessary too now that hailey bieber is subtweeting selena gomez with that “I’ll kill you” instagram story. Girl stop— Ara (@aratpas) October 23, 2019
I'm not trying to start any drama and I've never talked about Hailey Baldwin before I have neutral feelings for her first, I've never believed the things that Selenators says about her until now, I mean it's not a coincidence to post this story right after the song is dropped -1— 🐍 Ayah 🦋 (@gomezsyria) October 23, 2019
Hailey is married with the man, and still insecure about Selena.— Camila♡ (@Milaaag1) October 23, 2019
She really felt that #LoseYouToLoveMe pic.twitter.com/LVNHikEezn
HAILEY MARRIED THIS GUY TWO MONTHS AFTER HE TOOK SELENA TO HIS DAD’S WEDDING AND NOW SHE IS PRESSED THAT SELENA RELEASED A SONG CLOSING THE CHAPTER... UM OK HUN pic.twitter.com/ajecKqvace— #SG2ISCOMING (@loversgx) October 23, 2019
Gomez must have seen Hailey’s comment too because she then posted this in her stories. Note the last lines: “See the enemy keeps trying to tear me down and it’s just not going to happen. Not today. Not the next...”
And around the whole time this was going down, Bieber also posted. He didn’t reveal anything in the caption — of the seemingly fierce protector — though he dug deep into the Nature Is Metal Instagram account to find it. It wasn’t a recent post.
However, on Wednesday morning, Hailey commented on a Just Jared post about the apparent back and forth between the women. “Please stop with this nonsense,” she wrote. “There is no ‘response.’ This is complete BS.”
In Gomez’s new song, which is thought to be about moving past her ex, there are some definite connections to her Justin saga. She references how in “two months you replaced us and now the chapter is closed and done,” which matches to their 2018 breakup and his subsequent engagement.
i needed to lose you to find me,— KEARI (@knikuly) October 23, 2019
i needed to hate to love me,
in two months you replaced us,
and now the chapter is closed and done
MY JELENA HEART!!!! 💔
“In two months you replaced us like it was easy...made me think I deserved it” 💔🥀#LoseYouToLoveMe My Jelena Heart: pic.twitter.com/jTAC09fF5I— *Jessica♔ (@BiebersOnlyGirl) October 23, 2019
She also sang about her ex setting “fire to my purpose.” Purpose was the name of Bieber’s 2015 album, which was seen as an apology to Gomez.
“in two months you replaced us like it was easy”— BAILEY GRAVITT (@baileygravitt) October 23, 2019
“set fire to my PURPOSE” PURPOSE AKA JUSTIN BIEBERS 2015 ALBUM..
NO QUESTION BABY!!!!! SELENA IS SINGING ABOUT JUSTIN. PERIODT.
as she should........ pic.twitter.com/BCpJe4ju4P
Gomez said in a statement that her new song, which she co-wrote, “was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album.” She added that she felt it is “important to share” because “the road to self-discovery generally comes through the scars in one’s life.”
Soon after Justin and Hailey eloped last year, Gomez sought mental health treatment — something that has been ongoing for her and she’s spoken candidly about — following a rumored panic attack.
Ahead of Justin and Hailey’s big wedding last month, he took to Instagram to talk about his own mental health woes, including depression and drug use. He also wrote candidly about "abusing all of my relationships" and being "disrespectful to women" over the years.
