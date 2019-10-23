Is Hailey Bieber’s ‘I’ll Kill You’ post in response to Selena Gomez’s new song?

Selena Gomez’s new song, “Lose You to Love Me,” is here — and it seems like everybody is weighing in on it, including, perhaps, Hailey Bieber. Hailey shared a brow-raising post right after Gomez’s song was released, but insists that it’s unrelated.

Gomez dropped the song at midnight ET on Wednesday and fans immediately worked, Homeland’s Carrie Mathison-style, to connect the dots between her emotional new lyrics and her turbulent old relationship with Justin Bieber. The pair dated on and off from 2010 to 2018. After splitting in March 2018, he went on to rekindle things with ex Hailey. They were engaged by July and married in September.

Thank you all for standing by my side through the highs and lows. I couldn’t do it without you all and I can’t wait to start my next adventure with you. 🖤 Lose You To Love Me is out now. #ShotOniPhone #LoseYouToLoveMe pic.twitter.com/WJG0Y1Fpik — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 23, 2019

And there are many Jelena connections in the song — enough for Hailey to post what appeared to be a response in her Instagram stories just an hour after Gomez’s song was released. It was a screenshot of the song “I’ll Kill You” by Summer Walker featuring Jhené Aiko. It’s about a woman doing anything to protect her man. (“Don't want no problems, I wish a b**** would

Try to come between us, it won't end up good.”)

View photos An hour after Selena Gomez's new song, "Lose You to Love Me," dropped on Wednesday morning, Justin Bieber's new wife, Hailey Baldwin, posted the song "I'll Kill You" by Summer Walker. (Screenshot: Hailey Bieber via Instagram) More

Hailey’s post got past exactly nobody. The internet buzzed over it immediately — and she didn’t take it down.

selena closing the jelena chapter got hailey real mad huh pic.twitter.com/XZIDCdsIJi — 𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐲 (@afterglowsel) October 23, 2019

I find it so unnecessary too now that hailey bieber is subtweeting selena gomez with that “I’ll kill you” instagram story. Girl stop — Ara (@aratpas) October 23, 2019

I'm not trying to start any drama and I've never talked about Hailey Baldwin before I have neutral feelings for her first, I've never believed the things that Selenators says about her until now, I mean it's not a coincidence to post this story right after the song is dropped -1 — 🐍 Ayah 🦋 (@gomezsyria) October 23, 2019

Hailey is married with the man, and still insecure about Selena.



She really felt that #LoseYouToLoveMe pic.twitter.com/LVNHikEezn — Camila♡ (@Milaaag1) October 23, 2019

HAILEY MARRIED THIS GUY TWO MONTHS AFTER HE TOOK SELENA TO HIS DAD’S WEDDING AND NOW SHE IS PRESSED THAT SELENA RELEASED A SONG CLOSING THE CHAPTER... UM OK HUN pic.twitter.com/ajecKqvace — #SG2ISCOMING (@loversgx) October 23, 2019

Gomez must have seen Hailey’s comment too because she then posted this in her stories. Note the last lines: “See the enemy keeps trying to tear me down and it’s just not going to happen. Not today. Not the next...”