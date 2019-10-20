Felicity Huffman Seen in Her Prison Uniform for the First Time During Visit with Her Family

Felicity Huffman was photographed for the first time since reporting to prison for her role in the college admissions scandal.

Huffman, 56, was seen on Saturday wearing a green prison jumpsuit at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, which is located just under five-and-a-half hours from the Los Angeles area, where Huffman lives with her family.

PEOPLE confirms her husband William H. Macy visited the low-security correctional institution for female offenders along with their daughter Georgia, 17.

The actress’ family, which also includes their daughter Sophia, 19, are allowed to visit Huffman on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time.

Huffman entered the prison on Tuesday, a representative for the actress told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.

“Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions. She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed — one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service — when she is released.”

Huffman is expected to serve 13 days in FCI Dublin, finishing her sentencing on Oct. 27.

In May, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying disgraced admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to have a proctor change daughter Sophia’s SAT answers after she took the test.

On Sept. 13, the Emmy-winning actress was sentenced to 14 days in federal prison, plus a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year of supervised release.

A source in Huffman’s circle recently told PEOPLE she is ready to pay her societal debts. “She’s embarrassed and just ready to get this behind her,” the source said, adding, “She wants to serve her time and move forward.”