Pete Davidson, 25, and Kaia Gerber, 18, hang out in NYC

Pete Davidson continues to surround himself with beautiful women.

The Saturday Night Live star, 25, has hung out with Kaia Gerber, 18, on multiple occasions this week. He is recently single after ending a relationship with actress Margaret Qualley.

After grabbing a bite together and Davidson being photographed leaving Gerber’s NYC apartment, there’s been speculation about the status of their relationship. Page Six reports that the pair are “just friends,” per an insider. Reps for Davidson and Gerber haven’t yet responded to Yahoo Entertainment’s requests for comment.

On Wednesday, Gerber — a model and the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber — had a meal together at Sadelle’s, where a fan snapped their photo. Earlier in the day, a Page Six spy spotted him leaving her apartment building.

The internet pretty much can’t handle Davidson being linked to another Hollywood beauty after his infamous engagement to Ariana Grande, rebound fling with Kate Beckinsale and romance with Qualley.

PETE DAVIDSON AND KAIA GERBER???????? IS THIS A JOKE A JOKE THUS MUST BE A JOKEEE — amina (@targaryven) October 24, 2019

NOT KAIA GERBER AND PETE DAVIDSON NOOOOOOOO — tara HARRY STYLES I LOVE YOU (@solohrrystyles) October 24, 2019

And there have been comments about their age difference.

pete davidson dating kaia gerber when shes only just 18 🤢🤢🤢 — c (@91keanu) October 24, 2019

kaia gerber has just turned 18 and pete davidson is 25 ... this mf 🤢 — kornelija💡⬆️🍉 (@himotheeproof) October 24, 2019

However, this isn’t the first time they’ve been linked. In June, Davidson made his runway debut for Alexander Wang and Gerber was modeling in the show. There were rumors at the time they hit it off and a romance was brewing. However, Gerber had been dating fellow model Wellington Grant.

So Pete dating a 17 year old... DONT DO IT KAIA — Khylah💕💕💕 (@Disabled_khylah) June 8, 2019

What y'all talking about Kaia and Pete davidson dating...She is already dating somebody else y'all dumb af — poème d'amour. (@chaeyonce) June 8, 2019

So, after two Davidson-Gerber sightings in one, those rumors are being looked at in a new light.

so the rumors about pete davidson's affair with kaia gerber when she was underage were true pic.twitter.com/5HYXT7ON4J — bitch (@dietvenchy) October 24, 2019

But maybe they really are “just friends.” If they’re not, it will be impossible to hide a romance with so much interest in the potential pairing already.

