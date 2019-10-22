Felicity Huffman’s daughter takes subtle dig at college scandal with T-shirt

While Felicity Huffman finishes her prison sentence, her daughter appears to be making a subtle dig at the situation.
Georgia Macy, 17, shared photos of herself wearing a “World’s Greatest Dad” T-shirt, featuring her father, William H. Macy, in character as Shameless’s Frank Gallagher, on the front.
“Get it u guys? Do you get why [it] is funny?” Georgia wrote on Instagram as her mom completes her 13-day prison sentence for the college admissions scandal. On Shameless, Macy plays a spectacularly deadbeat dad and criminal.
On Saturday, Georgia, a senior at a Los Angeles high school, made the trip with her dad to visit Huffman — aka prisoner number 77806-112 — at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., just outside San Francisco. Macy returned on Sunday to visit Huffman, whom he married in 1997, solo.
According to an Entertainment Tonight source, "The visits went nicely. They spent a lot of time together. They sat in the visitors room for a few hours and spoke." However, seeing her mother in her dark green prison jumpsuit was "hard for Georgia."
In May, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to have a test proctor boost her older daughter Sophia’s SAT score. Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison, plus a $30,000 fine, one year of supervised release and 250 hours of community service. Huffman reported to prison early — on Oct. 15 — and is expected to be released on Oct. 27.
Federal prosecutors alleged that Huffman discussed running the same scheme with Singer for Georgia. And Macy, who wasn’t charged in the scandal dubbed Operation Varsity Blues, allegedly had a phone call with Singer to discuss the process. However, they didn’t pursue it.
Sophia and Georgia were both unaware of the scheme. Huffman said it was her “desperation to be a good mother” that led to her committing the crime.
In a letter to the judge asking for leniency for his wife, Macy wrote that Huffman’s relationship “with her daughters exploded on March 12th,” when she was arrested. He added, “Rebuilding that relationship will be a long process. But I also want you to know Felicity has raised two amazing young women.” He also revealed that the entire family has been in therapy since Huffman’s arrest.
Georgia was spotted doing community service with her mother prior to Huffman’s imprisonment. Sophia, who Macy said “paid the dearest price” in the scandal, has been keeping a lower profile.
Amid the drama with Huffman, Macy is wrapping the 10th season of Showtime’s Shameless. The cast had its final table read on Monday.
Both Macy and Huffman have also been photographed wearing the Frank Gallagher “World’s Greatest Dad” tops, in sweatshirt versions, which were sold to support Sophia’s public high school in years past.
There's still time to get your Frank Gallagher: World's Greatest Dad tee or hoodie in support of @williamhmacy's fundraiser for public school arts at #LACHSA! Get yours now: https://t.co/AshAwMDwmI pic.twitter.com/PyxAgBVZnx— Shameless on Showtime (@SHO_Shameless) December 8, 2017
