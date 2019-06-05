    Bette Midler jokes about giving Trump a 'shiv' after he calls her a 'washed-up psycho'

    Bette Midler's latest tweet about Trump has angered his supporters. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

    Just days after Cher walked back a controversial tweet about Donald Trump becoming a “toyboy” in prison — which she later acknowledged was “wrong” — Bette Midler is sparking outcry with a joke his supporters claim to be a violent threat.

    The singer and actress, who has frequently decried the Trump administration on Twitter, posted a series of tweets insulting the president on Tuesday. After Midler expressed support for London Mayor Sadiq Khan and noted the city’s anti-Trump protests, POTUS fired back with a scathing tweet of his own.

    The president called Midler a “washed-up psycho” and a “sick scammer” and cited a past incident in which the Beaches star had mistakenly attributed a quote to him.

    Trump, pictured on Tuesday with wife Melania, lashed out at Midler. (Photo: Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

    Midler fans rushed to her defense and called Trump a hypocrite and a bully.

    Midler, however, fired back with another tweet at his expense. But Trump supporters say she went too far by referencing a “shiv,” a sharp, makeshift knife typically used by prisoners to stab someone.

    Piggy-backing off Michael Moore’s tweet slamming the casual golfing outfit Trump wore to church last Sunday, Midler cracked that “maybe someone in his camp can gently give him a shiv.”

    She added, “I mean, shove.”

    “Bette Midler owning Trump is what I live for,” one fan said of the tweet.

    But Trump supporters aren’t laughing. Conservatives are reporting Midler and accusing her of encouraging an attack on the president.

    “You'd go through a case of Depends if someone joked about an Obama staffer giving him a shiv,” conservative Cameron Gray replied. “Try not to be such f***ing garbage.”

    Trump hasn’t responded to Midler’s comeback. With luck, he’ll cool off in time to meet the queen and Prince Charles for Wednesday’s event marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

