Mario Lopez dishes on that 'Saved by the Bell' dinner photo and why it wasn't a 'reunion'

Mario Lopez films Extra on May 17 in Times Square in New York City. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Remember when people went crazy for a photo of Saved by the Bell cast members Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Elizabeth Berkley having dinner together?

Lopez, who organized the April outing with a handful of cast members and their spouses, sure does. The actor, host and designer was happy to see old friends, but he was also confused by some of the reaction. People were asking why other Bayside High alums, including Lark Voorhies, Dustin Diamond and Dennis Haskins, hadn’t been included.

“No, it wasn’t a reunion,” Lopez tells Yahoo Entertainment. “It’s just that we all happen to coincidentally live close to each other.”

In fact, Lopez denies any suggestion of drama, although there has, at the very least, been friction in the past.

“We would have loved to have seen them,” he says of the cast members who weren’t there.

An official reunion, in the form of a reboot, is something audiences are less likely to see. Much like Gosselaar told The Hollywood Reporter last week, Lopez says he’s “open” to the idea. But…

“I mean, I’ve got a lot on my plate,” he said. “I don’t know if I have time, but I’d be open to it.”

Lopez is not exaggerating about his schedule.

His many jobs include hosting entertainment news show Extra, two nationally syndicated radio shows as well as a podcast, along with executive-producing an upcoming show for Netflix. He’s also an author and a designer, whose Mario Lopez Collection features stylish and affordable men’s watches, jewelry and shoes, as well as shoes for boys inspired by his own son, 5-year-old Dominic (nicknamed “Nico”) who looks to his pop for fashion tips.

View photos Mario Lopez brings wife Courtney, son Dominic and daughter Gia to the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 5, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images) More

“Well, I love that my kid right now wants to dress like me all the time, which I’ll take, because I know it’s an adorable phase that’s probably not going to last that much longer,” Lopez says.

Nico’s older sister, Gia, is 8. Their mom is Lopez’s wife of six years, Courtney Lopez, who’s by now very pregnant with the couple’s third child.

The family will spend the upcoming Father’s Day holiday watching the Los Angeles Dodgers play at Dodger Stadium, where they’re regulars.

“It’s the best role I’ve ever had.” Lopez says of being a dad. “No matter what I’ve gone through during the day, when I come home and I hear, ‘Daddy!’ and they run to the door and hug me, it makes everything else worth it. It’s incredible motivation, and there’s a love you can’t describe. If it were up to me, I’d have a bunch of kids. I love it.”

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.

Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.