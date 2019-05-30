    Cher admits tweet about Trump being prison 'toyboy' was 'wrong' after outcry: 'There is a line not to cross'

    Cher is clearing the air about a tweet insulting Trump. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

    Cher has certainly made no secret of her disdain for her Donald Trump, whom she recently called an “ignorant thug with a lizard brain.” But the singer now says she “went too far” with a tweet insulting the president.

    On Wednesday, following Robert Mueller’s statement addressing his investigation into Trump, Cher called for an impeachment hearing. She also tweeted that she’d like to see Trump in prison as the “toy boy of Big Bubba.”

    That particular line sparked outcry from critics like British TV host Piers Morgan, who won season 7 of Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice. Morgan accused Cher of wanting the president to be “raped in prison” and called her tweet “disgusting.”

    In response to the backlash, the 73-year-old Oscar winner deleted the controversial tweet. She also posted a message admitting that it crossed the line — but insisted that she wasn’t necessarily apologizing for the “stupid joke.” She added that the “Big Bubba” reference was “wrong.”

    Though Trump supporters are still fuming about the message, Cher’s fans are using her own song lyrics to show support over the retraction.

    Others were less forgiving.

    Though she regrets the “Big Bubba” comment, Cher hasn’t softened her stance on POTUS. Her most recent tweets refer to him as a “crook,” “racist,” “liar” and “evil.”

