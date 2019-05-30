Cher admits tweet about Trump being prison 'toyboy' was 'wrong' after outcry: 'There is a line not to cross'

Cher is clearing the air about a tweet insulting Trump. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Cher has certainly made no secret of her disdain for her Donald Trump, whom she recently called an “ignorant thug with a lizard brain.” But the singer now says she “went too far” with a tweet insulting the president.

On Wednesday, following Robert Mueller’s statement addressing his investigation into Trump, Cher called for an impeachment hearing. She also tweeted that she’d like to see Trump in prison as the “toy boy of Big Bubba.”

That particular line sparked outcry from critics like British TV host Piers Morgan, who won season 7 of Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice. Morgan accused Cher of wanting the president to be “raped in prison” and called her tweet “disgusting.”

BREAKING: Cher says she wants President Trump to be raped in prison as 'Toy boy of Big Bubba.'

Disgusting, and if she'd said it about Obama she would never work again. https://t.co/m7qAwAi9SZ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 30, 2019

In response to the backlash, the 73-year-old Oscar winner deleted the controversial tweet. She also posted a message admitting that it crossed the line — but insisted that she wasn’t necessarily apologizing for the “stupid joke.” She added that the “Big Bubba” reference was “wrong.”

This is Not Apology,It’s a Cher ‘wtf Moment’.Dont Usually Delete My Twts,But Sometimes I Need 2 Check Myself.What I Thought Of As Stupid Joke”On Paper”,Went 2 Far.Think trump Belongs In Jail,but Big Bubba Joke Was Wrong.If I Twt,I Have a Responsibility.

THERES IS A LINE NOT 2 ❌ — Cher (@cher) May 30, 2019

Though Trump supporters are still fuming about the message, Cher’s fans are using her own song lyrics to show support over the retraction.

Class act Cher.. See, you can turn back time..😉💋 pic.twitter.com/NESwKgd4cZ — Temperance (@longcornellwal1) May 30, 2019

If you could turn back time.... If you could find a way.. You'd take back all the words that hurt.. And you'd say .........................(just cheering you up lol) — William J A Cassin (@Billycassin) May 30, 2019

SNAP OUT OF IT ‼️ — The Real JWT (@RealJWT) May 30, 2019

Others were less forgiving.

Didn’t see it but good for you, bc it mostly showed ur inner person. There is no line u won’t cross anymore, it seems. #Democrats — Fanney Amelia G. (@GFanney) May 30, 2019

So you’re not apologising for legitimising sexual assault?



That’s disgusting and offensive to victims of sexual violence. — stinson Hunter (@StinsonHunter) May 30, 2019

Though she regrets the “Big Bubba” comment, Cher hasn’t softened her stance on POTUS. Her most recent tweets refer to him as a “crook,” “racist,” “liar” and “evil.”

HE’S LIAR,RACIST,ANTI-SEMITE(NC),WHO TOOK💰FROM POOR,4 NON EXISTENT UNIVERSITY,LIED ABOUT BUILDING CONDOS &PPL LOST THEIR💰,HE LAUNDERED💰4🇷🇺,HE”BOUGHT”ATTORNEY GEN.BARR,HE’S CRIMINAL,&🇺🇸TRAITOR,WHO’S UNFIT 4 OFFICE.HE’S DICTATOR

(IN-WAITING) WHO PULLED🔌ON DEMOCRACY 🥀⚰️🥀 — Cher (@cher) May 29, 2019

My Statement May Sound Hyperbolic,But I Asure You I’m Soft-peddling it.I Have Been saying he was crook & traitor since before he was elected.

Anyone who lived in NY

Knew He was Crook,Joke,Evil.

“Polish workers” pic.twitter.com/dAUr3m9goi — Cher (@cher) May 30, 2019

