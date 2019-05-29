Celebrities call for impeachment after Mueller declines to clear Trump: 'Congress do your job'

Special counsel Robert Mueller broke his silence about the Russia investigation on Wednesday and all eyes were on him as he did.

During his public statement, he said the investigation he helmed could not clear President Trump. He explained, “If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.” Mueller also said his office could not bring criminal charges against the president because it would be be unconstitutional per Justice Department policy barring the prosecution of a sitting president for a federal crime. “Charging the president with a crime was, therefore, not an option we could consider,” he said.

While Trump saw Mueller’s statement as good news — he said “nothing changes” and the “case is closed” — many don’t agree with his assessment.

Nothing changes from the Mueller Report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2019

Social media was flooded with reactions from presidential hopefuls (Warren, Booker, Harris, O’Rourke), TV personalities, actors and activists. Hollywooders seemed united in their call on Congress to “step up” and “Impeach Trump.”

While Rosie O’Donnell went with a simple “trump - guilty AF,” director Rob Reiner wrote, “The President of the United States obstructed Justice. Now it’s up to Congress to do its job. #ImpeachTrump.” Actor Jon Cryer called for #ImpeachmentHearingsNow.” And actor John Cusack shared his interpretation of Mueller’s statement, writing, “Mueller said I’m giving you everything you need you morons - congress do your job - Basically.”

See reactions — also including from Debra Messing, Alyssa Milano, Rosanna Arquette — here:

The President of the United States obstructed Justice. Now it’s up to Congress to do its job. #ImpeachTrump — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 29, 2019

Mueller said I’m giving you everything you need you morons - congress do your job -

Basically — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 29, 2019

Congress ...it’s time to do your Job. — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) May 29, 2019

English translation of Mueller:



Trump would have been indicted if he weren’t president. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 29, 2019

Mueller: 'If we had confidence the President clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so' — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 29, 2019

“I’m going to the beach. You guys do it.” - Robert Mueller — Julius Sharpe (@juliussharpe) May 29, 2019

But as far as Trump is concerned, it’s game over. Press secretary Sarah Sanders also said the case is “closed” in a statement. She wrote: “The special counsel is moving on with his life, and everyone else should do the same.”

White House Statement on Mueller statement today: pic.twitter.com/f5TXzf3Qpd — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) May 29, 2019

And, of course, Donald Trump Jr. also had his dad’s back.

Things that didn’t change today:



- There was no collusion

- There was no obstruction

- The entire foundation of the “investigation” was based on lies

- Comey is still a leaker

- Trump is still President

- The country is stronger/safer/more prosperous than perhaps ever before — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 29, 2019

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.



