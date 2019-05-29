Chris Evans calls out Trump for saying he 'has nothing against' alleged sexual abuser Roy Moore

Chris Evans continues to be one of the Trump administration’s biggest critics.

The Captain America star has made headlines recently for criticizing quarterback Tom Brady’s alleged support of Trump, as well as sharing his outrage over Alabama’s abortion ban and a policy that would reportedly put the U.S. citizenship of children with LGBTQ parents at risk.

Now the actor is calling out Donald Trump for his latest tweet. On Wednesday morning, POTUS addressed Roy Moore’s claim that he could win a Senate seat over Democrat Doug Jones, who defeated the former chief justice of Alabama’s Supreme Court in 2017. Though Trump famously endorsed Moore during his 2017 Alabama race, despite a wave of allegations that the Republican had sexually assaulted women and dated underage girls, the president is now discouraging him form running again.

View photos Roy Moore lost his 2017 bid for the Senate, despite Trump's endorsement. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images) More

“I have NOTHING against Roy Moore, and unlike many other Republican leaders, wanted him to win,” Trump tweeted. “But he didn’t, and probably won’t...

“If Alabama does not elect a Republican to the Senate in 2020, many of the incredible gains that we have made during my presidency may be lost, including our pro-life victories,” he continued. “Roy Moore cannot win, and the consequences will be devastating ... judges and Supreme Court justices!”

Donald Trump Jr. echoed that sentiment, telling Moore to “ride off into the sunset.”

But the elder Trump’s statement raised eyebrows from Moore critics like Evans, who clearly found it troubling that Trump would admit to having “nothing” against the controversial politician, despite those allegations of sexual misconduct. Moore has also proposed banning Muslims from serving in Congress, is outspoken against the LGBTQ community, claimed that the September 11 attacks and mass shooting in Sandy Hook were punishments from God and, like Trump, floated birther conspiracies about former President Barack Obama’s U.S. citizenship.

Wait a minute...You have ‘nothing’ against Roy Moore? Nothing???🤔 https://t.co/7GZyiJrEX8 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 29, 2019

Per usual, his fans loved the clap-back.

i can see you're a second away from putting a stealth suit on and dragging trump — isabel/ tony stark day (@spideysbuchanan) May 29, 2019

Right?!?! He doesn't hold the sexual abuse of minors against him, what??? — Stacy (@stacyo72) May 29, 2019

Proud to be your fan 🥰 — Michelle. (@michelle_maior) May 29, 2019

Evans wasn’t the only celebrity weighing in on the Roy Moore matter.

Maybe it’s because you are a pedophile and belong in jail ? — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) May 29, 2019

NOTHING against Roy Moore, who

was accused of sex misconduct/child molestation by 9 women

wants homosexuality to be illegal

was fired as AL's Supreme Ct Chief Justice 2x

says Muslims shouldn't be allowed to hold ofice

says 9/11 was God's punishment

talks abt 'the reds & yellows' https://t.co/UDLB9U0el4 — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 29, 2019

Totally. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) May 28, 2019

