'Riverdale' star Lili Reinhart shares scary airport experience with fans: 'Trust your gut. It could save you.'

Lili Reinhart just turned a scary personal experience into a warning for others.

On Monday morning, the 22-year-old Riverdale actress shared with her 2.7 million-plus Twitter followers that someone posing as a hired driver had just escorted her to a car that looked nothing like a professional car. She followed her instincts and didn’t get inside.

PSA: I was just ushered to a car by someone posing to be an airport cab/Uber driver. I got to his car and there were absolutely no signs that he was a professional service driver. So I did NOT get into the car.



Please pay attention and make smart decisions out there. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 3, 2019

Reinhart labeled her post a “PSA.” She advised her fans to “Please pay attention and make smart decisions out there,” even if it means being uncomfortable.

Seriously... please be careful out there. You don’t have to be nice or worry about being rude. Trust your gut. It could save you. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 3, 2019

People were relieved that Reinhart had reacted the way she did and that she was OK.

thank god you didn’t get in🥵 pic.twitter.com/ITwWYEOFNl — fan (@shyolynnbitch) June 3, 2019

omg poir lili are u okay ❤️💖😱 pic.twitter.com/Hyr7VZGMXc — soso (@soso55469906) June 3, 2019

Her posts generated more serious conversation about how drivers identify themselves in a world where celebs and non-celebs alike regularly rely on car services.

Glad you’re okay. I’m an Uber driver and I always verify my passenger’s name when I pick them up and give them my name to verify that I’m the driver they are waiting for. — Jesse Lunsford (@stillwater1979) June 3, 2019

Good tip: Check the license plate — zmars100021 (@zyairewilson2) June 3, 2019

Reinhart talked about using her influence in a positive way in August 2018 while accepting the Variety and H&M Conscious Award at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event.

