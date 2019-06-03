    'Riverdale' star Lili Reinhart shares scary airport experience with fans: 'Trust your gut. It could save you.'

    Lili Reinhart just turned a scary personal experience into a warning for others.

    On Monday morning, the 22-year-old Riverdale actress shared with her 2.7 million-plus Twitter followers that someone posing as a hired driver had just escorted her to a car that looked nothing like a professional car. She followed her instincts and didn’t get inside.

    Reinhart labeled her post a “PSA.” She advised her fans to “Please pay attention and make smart decisions out there,” even if it means being uncomfortable.

    People were relieved that Reinhart had reacted the way she did and that she was OK.

    Her posts generated more serious conversation about how drivers identify themselves in a world where celebs and non-celebs alike regularly rely on car services.

    Reinhart talked about using her influence in a positive way in August 2018 while accepting the Variety and H&M Conscious Award at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event.

    Lili Reinhart attends the premiere of Lionsgate's Five Feet Apart at Fox Bruin Theatre on March 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

    “As actors, musicians and people with a platform, we are so often called upon to be good role models and to set a good example,” Reinhart said at the time. “With the expectation of being perfect idols, our mistakes are often amplified, our choices are criticized, and our words are scrutinized. That notion scared me for the longest time, because I know I am not perfect, and I knew I was never going to live up to that perfect expectation. So, I wanted to present myself to the world without a filter, and that meant being honest about my own insecurities, my own shortcomings and my own mistakes.”

    Reinhart, who plays Riverdale’s Betty, also has been candid about her struggles with mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression, and body image.

