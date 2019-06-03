'Riverdale' star Lili Reinhart shares scary airport experience with fans: 'Trust your gut. It could save you.'
Lili Reinhart just turned a scary personal experience into a warning for others.
On Monday morning, the 22-year-old Riverdale actress shared with her 2.7 million-plus Twitter followers that someone posing as a hired driver had just escorted her to a car that looked nothing like a professional car. She followed her instincts and didn’t get inside.
PSA: I was just ushered to a car by someone posing to be an airport cab/Uber driver. I got to his car and there were absolutely no signs that he was a professional service driver. So I did NOT get into the car.— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 3, 2019
Please pay attention and make smart decisions out there.
Reinhart labeled her post a “PSA.” She advised her fans to “Please pay attention and make smart decisions out there,” even if it means being uncomfortable.
Seriously... please be careful out there. You don’t have to be nice or worry about being rude. Trust your gut. It could save you.— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 3, 2019
People were relieved that Reinhart had reacted the way she did and that she was OK.
Stay safe pic.twitter.com/vc9Ug52RMV— Skye Kimberly (@Skyekimberly_) June 3, 2019
thank god you didn’t get in🥵 pic.twitter.com/ITwWYEOFNl— fan (@shyolynnbitch) June 3, 2019
I’m glad your safe:) pic.twitter.com/vaUQ2sKTT0— Sprouse twins fan❤️ (@MoeKiara) June 3, 2019
omg poir lili are u okay ❤️💖😱 pic.twitter.com/Hyr7VZGMXc— soso (@soso55469906) June 3, 2019
Her posts generated more serious conversation about how drivers identify themselves in a world where celebs and non-celebs alike regularly rely on car services.
Glad you’re okay. I’m an Uber driver and I always verify my passenger’s name when I pick them up and give them my name to verify that I’m the driver they are waiting for.— Jesse Lunsford (@stillwater1979) June 3, 2019
Good tip: Check the license plate— zmars100021 (@zyairewilson2) June 3, 2019
Reinhart talked about using her influence in a positive way in August 2018 while accepting the Variety and H&M Conscious Award at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event.
“As actors, musicians and people with a platform, we are so often called upon to be good role models and to set a good example,” Reinhart said at the time. “With the expectation of being perfect idols, our mistakes are often amplified, our choices are criticized, and our words are scrutinized. That notion scared me for the longest time, because I know I am not perfect, and I knew I was never going to live up to that perfect expectation. So, I wanted to present myself to the world without a filter, and that meant being honest about my own insecurities, my own shortcomings and my own mistakes.”
Reinhart, who plays Riverdale’s Betty, also has been candid about her struggles with mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression, and body image.
