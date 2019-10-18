Aaron Carter snaps at mom over his refusal to eat on 'Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition'

Jane Carter and Aaron Carter attend the premiere of "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition" at the Mondrian on Oct. 10 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for WE tv )

Aaron Carter continues to struggle with an eating disorder.

In a new clip from Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, the singer refuses breakfast from his mom, Jane Carter, and a few of the other people in the house. It’s morning, and when he comes into the kitchen, they ask if he would like any of the dishes they’ve cooked: potatoes, sausage, bacon and waffles.

He waves them off. “That’s too much, mom,” he says, as she tells the others that her son gets angry at her when they discuss the subject.

Cut to a side interview with both the Carters that shows the singer losing patience with his mother when she says that she’s “scared” about his eating habits.

His reasoning is “that’s not why we’re here!” Once he calms down, he adds, “I do have an eating disorder. It’s affected by stress. You can’t expect me to not be affected through this process. No one can.”

Carter went public about having an eating disorder in 2017, following rumors he was a drug addict.

"I am not a meth head," he told ET that July. “I have never touched it in my life.”

Instead, Carter revealed that he had a health problem, a hiatal hernia, which the Mayo Clinic describes as when the upper part of your stomach bulges through your abdomen, causing problems such as acid reflux, chest or abdominal pain and vomiting.

“I have a stress condition of an 80-year-old man,” Carter said. “I am also lactose intolerant.”

Carter broke into tears during the conversation.

“I am sorry for the way that I look,” he said of his thin appearance.

The pop star later explained that he stopped eating altogether the death of his father, Robert Gene Carter, an arrest for DUI and other personal turmoil. He was fresh off a stint in rehab for treatment of both his mental and physical health when he spoke to People in February 2018.

“It’s amazing to see what happened when I just took some time off for myself, looked around and found ways to appreciate life,” he said then. “I’ve seen a huge change in myself and my attitude and my demeanor and my morale. It’s beautiful.”

Carter’s had some tough times again over the last few months. Two of his siblings, Backstreet Boys member Nick and sister Angela, took out restraining orders against him after he allegedly shared thoughts about harming Nick’s wife and unborn child. The dispute led to a public argument and for Aaron to accuse Nick of mistreating and even abusing him during their childhood.

Offscreen, Carter revealed this month that he’s relocated to a castle in Nova Scotia to get “away from all the crap.”

The next episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition airs Friday at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on WE tv.

