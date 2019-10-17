Dana Delany says Felicity Huffman will make a comeback after college admissions scandal

Felicity Huffman arrives for court in the college admissions scandal on May 13 in Boston. (Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images)

Felicity Huffman’s former “Desperate Housewives” co-star Dana Delany is defending the imprisoned star.

While attending a movie screening in New York City on Monday, Delany was asked if she thought Huffman would bounce back following her conviction in the college admissions scandal. Delany’s answer, was “totally, yes,” according to Us Weekly. “She did the right thing — she apologized. That’s all you can do.”

Delany said she had spoken to Huffman in the wake of what’s also known as Operation Varsity Blues “a little bit here and there just to say, ‘I’m sorry.’”

Huffman likely needs all the support she can get. On Tuesday, she reported to a federal correctional facility in California to serve the 14 days she was sentenced to last month. The “Transamerica” actress pleaded guilty to charges stemming from her paying $15,000 to increase her daughter’s SAT scores.

In a letter Huffman sent to the judge last month, she wrote that she has a “deep and abiding shame” because of her actions. She wrote about the heartbreaking confrontation that she had with her daughter, who had been unaware of Huffman’s actions before her arrest.

Huffman received support from another co-star, Eva Longoria, as well as Marc Cherry, who created the series in the form of defense letters to the judge on her behalf.

Longoria said Huffman had gone out of her way to make the less experienced actress feel comfortable. “She always leads with her heart and has always put others first,” Longoria wrote. “This is why I still call her my friend today and always.”

Cherry, meanwhile, recounted how kind Huffman had always been on the set of the ABC show, which aired from 2004 to 2012.

Another of her supporters is Charlie Carver, the actor who played her son Peter on “Housewives.” He called her “an admirable woman” in a May interview with The Daily Mail. He cited the apology Huffman gave when she announced that she would plead guilty to the charges against her.





“I do think that what she said came from the heart, and I wish her the best,” Carver said.

Others had stronger words for their former co-star’s behavior.

The week the scandal broke, Nicollette Sheridan was asked about the subject during an interview.

“We don’t know the facts,” she said on “Access Live.” However, she added, “we can be extremely disturbed by the entitlement, the power, and money that can take away from less privileged [people]. And that to me is disgraceful.”

Ricardo Chavira, the actor who played the husband of Eva Longoria’s character, had even stronger words in a tweet last month, according to Page Six. The tweet has since been deleted.

“White Privilege. And I saw Eight years worth of it, so I know what I’m talking about,” Chavira reportedly wrote. “Accountability and Responsibility don’t mean s**t to these people.”

Huffman is expected to be released Oct. 27, just 13 days after reporting to serve her prison time. She’ll receive credit for the hours she spent in jail following her arrest in March, a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told ET.

