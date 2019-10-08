Aaron Carter says he 'felt like I'd been responsible' for deaths of sister and father

Aaron Carter is attempting to work out some of his family issues on TV.
A preview for the new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition, which premieres Oct. 11, shows the singer breaking down during a group therapy session that includes his mother, Jane Elizabeth Carter.
“I felt like I’d been responsible for the death of my sister, for the death of my dad, for my family falling apart,” he says through tears.
The star’s sister, Leslie Carter, died in 2012 from an overdose of prescription drugs. His father, Robert Gene Carter (better known as Bob), died from an apparent heart attack in 2017. He was 65.
Aaron, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, has long had a difficult relationship with his family. The past few months have been particularly tumultuous, as his twin sister, Angel, and Nick took out restraining orders against him. Nick accused Aaron of harboring thoughts of harming his then-pregnant wife, Lauren, and their unborn child.
Aaron accused Nick of having bullied him his entire life, and, when he learned of the restraining order, vowed to end their relationship. At the same time, Aaron said Leslie had sexually abused him when he was little.
But on the day Nick and Lauren welcomed their second child, a baby girl, Aaron tried to make good and tweeted that he loves his brother and the rest of his family.
He also tweeted over the weekend that his family is larger than previously known. He claimed that he’s the father of a 12-year-old son that he’s never met, although the woman he identified as the child’s mother denied it.
The new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition premieres at 10 p.m. on Oct. 11 on WE tv.
