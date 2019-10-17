Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend split after 10 years of marriage: 'We will always be grateful'

Actors Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend are divorcing after a decade of marriage.
They made the announcement Thursday afternoon in Instagram posts shared simultaneously.
They acknowledged the time they shared and the people they met through one another, before turning to their current lives.
“Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths,” they wrote in the statement. “We will always be grateful for the love we’ve shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs.”
They asked for “patience and support” as they take time to rediscover themselves as individuals.
Hendricks, who currently stars in the NBC dramedy “Good Girls,” met Arend, of “Madam Secretary,” through her “Mad Men” co-star Vincent Kartheiser in 2007. Two years later, they were engaged. They couple married on Oct. 11 of that year at Il Buco restaurant in New York City.
Hendricks once explained that she was first drawn to Arend because of his energy.
“Geoffrey walked in and I was like, ‘Who is this guy?’” Hendricks said in the March 2012 issue of Cosmopolitan U.K. “He had amazing hair and was all disheveled — he was running late and everyone was waiting for him. He just came in with this very high energy.”
She found him “charming, funny and very magnetic.”
Three months before the couple’s wedding, she gushed about her then-fiancé having a generous nature. “He’s considerate, he’s thoughtful, he’s smart, he takes care of me,” Hendricks told People. “He’s very, very giving.”
Both confirmed they had a rule that they tried not to go longer than two weeks without seeing one another.
The couple shared two dogs, as they noted in their breakup statement.
In addition to her TV work, this year Hendricks provided the voice of Gaby Gaby in “Toy Story 4.”
