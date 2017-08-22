What VMAs performance? Katy Perry hasn't heard from Taylor Swift about ending feud

Are Taylor Swift and Katy Perry over their feud? (Photo: Getty Images)

For the conspiracy theorists waiting for Katy Perry and Taylor Swift to reconcile at Sunday’s Video Music Awards, don’t hold your breath.

According to Perry, she has yet to hear from the “Bad Blood” singer about squashing their feud.

“Listen, I’d love for the beef to end. I’d love to take it off the BBQ,” Perry, 32, said on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up on Monday. “I’m down, but I haven’t heard anything of it.”

During Swift’s social media cleansing last week there were unconfirmed reports that she briefly followed Perry. The internet took it from there and assumed the two were planning something big at the MTV awards show, which Katy is hosting.

Another sign that points to the joint performance not happening?

The fact that Katy is getting ready to drop the music video for her Swift dis track, “Swish Swish.” The video teaser features appearances by celebs, similar to Taylor’s “Bad Blood” music video. We’d be surprised if “Swish Swish” isn’t what Perry performs at the VMAs, and we can’t imagine Taylor doing her usual awards show rock out to that particular tune.

So, either Perry is really good at feigning ignorance over the rumor, or it’s not happening. However, we do know that the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer is good at playing coy.

When asked whether she’s back with ex-boyfriend Orlando Bloom, the singer kept her response light and breezy.

View photos Katy Perry is playing coy when it comes to Orlando Bloom. (Photo: Getty Images) More

“Well, you know, I think people are in and out of your life,” she responded. “It’s nice to keep people you love around you.”

Perry and Bloom split this past winter, announcing they were taking “respectful, loving space” from their relationship. However, there was no space to be found recently when they were spotted packing on the PDA at Ed Sheeran’s concert in Los Angeles.

“When you get older, lines get blurred,” Perry admits, “and, you know what, I’m really busy. I’m about to go on tour for another year.”

That seems to be code for an “exes with benefits” type of situation.

