Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale expecting their second child together

When it comes to making pregnancy announcements, Rose Byrne take the subtle approach.

The Bridemaids and X-Men: Apocalypse actress, 38, never actually confirmed her first pregnancy, welcoming son Rocco with partner Bobby Cannavale, 47, in February 2016. Well, the couple’s second child together is on the way, a fact the actress casually mentioned in a new interview.

“I’m a little tired but feeling good,” she told Jones magazine in Australia after doing a photo shoot with her brother George Byrne. “Everyone was very sweet on set today, and you always get a little bit more attention when you’re pregnant, which is fabulous.”

Together since 2012, Byrne and Cannavale have been enjoying the parenting adventure with their 19-month-old son, whom they call “The Rock.” While the couple calls NYC home, the little guy has spent lots of time in mom’s native Australia.

Cannavale isn’t exactly new to the parenting thing. He is also dad to a 22-year-old son, Jake, who is also an actor.

In Byrne’s interview, she was also asked whether their children will likely follow them into the arts. She says she doesn’t know what the future will hold.

“I remember doing the film The Rage in Placid Lake years ago with Ben Lee, about the kid who rebelled against his bohemian parents and became an accountant,” she said. “Maybe my kids will want to do something really different, like run a granola company or become accountants themselves.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWF_P3SgEL9/

Byrne and Cannavale have good personal and professional relationships — they’ve actually worked together on three different movies: 2014’s Annie and Adult Beginners, and 2015’s Spy.

“[It’s] a little bit [intention and coincidence],” she told InStyle in June. “A happy coincidence in some ways, and also, ‘Let’s really try to get these parts so we can be together and working. We did, like, three projects in a row, and I enjoy collaborating with him.”

What’s her favorite thing about him? “He is one of a kind, man!” she continued. “He’s endlessly interesting and entertaining. When something is special, it’s hard to articulate it, but I feel really lucky.”

And she’s probably feeling even luckier these days.

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: