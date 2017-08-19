Brooklyn Beckham is off to college, and Victoria's having a hard time

Victoria Beckham may be a fashion mogul, but she’s first and foremost a mom. A normal mom when it comes down to it … well, sort of.

Posh Spice sent her oldest of four children, son Brooklyn Beckham, 18, off to college this week and got all weepy as her boy left the nest.

“We are all so proud of you Brooklyn. Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you,” she shared alongside the photo below, with the hashtags “#yesimcrying” and “#emotional.”

Brooklyn’s younger brother, Romeo, 14, also said goodbye to his brother with a sweet post.

“Brooklyn, I am going to miss u sooooo much xx I am so proud of you and can’t believe you have come this far! Good luck in New York! And well done with your A levels xxx,” he captioned the photo below.

On the bright side, maybe Romeo gets a room upgrade?

Brooklyn is attending school in New York, and it’s been reported that he’s enrolled at Parsons School of Design. Tom Ford, Donna Karan, and Marc Jacobs are just a few of Parsons’s famous alumni.

Earlier this month, Brooklyn released a book of photography titled What I See, and he confirmed to GQ that he’ll be studying photography in school. He even got a scholarship.

“I’m nervous, and my mum’s upset about me leaving,” he tells the magazine, “but it’s really exciting. I kind of live in the moment. I don’t think people in New York will annoy me, and I feel like when I go there, I’ll meet lifelong friends. Stuff like that.”

Lifelong friends … and ex-girlfriends? It’s rumored that Brooklyn and Chloë Grace Moretz are back together. We’ll see if they’re able to do the long-distance thing.

