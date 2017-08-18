Debbie Gibson on her black hat: 'It was a match made in heaven'

Besides big hair and songs that made you want to dance, every ’80s pop star needed at least one signature accessory. Madonna had her fingerless lace gloves. Janet Jackson had the key on her hoop earring. Tiffany had her denim jacket. And Debbie Gibson — whose debut album, Out of the Blue, was released 30 years ago this week — had her black hats.

Gibson, now 46, recalls that the black hat she wore as a teenager in the “Out of the Blue” video and concert movie, among many other places, was not a look she set out to create for herself.

“I stole [a black hat] off of Michael Damian’s head at a Z100 radio station interview the week before Christmas in New York,” Gibson tells Yahoo in an interview. “I was doing the cute girl thing. ‘Oh, this hat, it looks so cute on me.’”

Gibson wasn’t the only musician to rock a black hat during that time — usually a pork pie hat or a fedora, for her — but it’s arguably her most memorable look. (The face drawn on her knee you can see through her ripped jeans on the Out of the Blue album cover is another.)

“I always love hats, but that was just a match made in heaven, me and that hat. I think I just started wearing it from there. Nothing I ever did trend-wise was strategized. It has been, Oh, this is something I like and I’m going to wear it. Oh, I’ll bring it to the video shoot. It was as simple as that.”

The “Shake Your Love” singer worked with stylists for photo shoots and music videos, but a lot of her style, including that black hat, came from winging it.

“I was always glad that I wore it,” she says. “I was always glad that anything that little girls were emulating that I was wearing was really me and not something a stylist tried to put on me.”

The pros helped, but Gibson made sure to keep it real for an interesting reason.

“I always brought a bunch of stuff from my own closet, which ended up getting used,” she adds. “There was always a mix of the stylists’ clothes and my own clothes. Again, my whole key to everything I did back then was keeping it all accessible, so that parents weren’t going out and spending a ton of money so their kids could dress like me. So everything was kind of mall-friendly, and it had a little funkier flair to it.

“I’ve always had a little bit of a theatrical side, and my ’80s counterpart Tiffany would probably tell you to this day that I was always the more theatrical one, and she was more down-home. So she was the denim jacket queen, and I was doing like crinolines, and I had a little bit of that Madonna, like a G-rated Madonna live going, especially in the ‘Only in My Dreams’ video, I would say.”

Speaking of Tiffany, Gibson and the “I Think We’re Alone Now” songstress, who were rumored to be rivals for years, shut down talk of a rivalry years ago. Now they often tour together and keep in touch over text.

Besides that black hat, Gibson’s Electric Youth perfume is something that really stands out from the late-’80s era when she started. It’s tough to imagine in a time when Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, and a long list of other music stars sell multiple fragrances with their names on it, but back then it was rare.

“I would love to say that the perfume was my idea, but it wasn’t,” Gibson says. “I think that it came from Revlon. … I jumped at the chance and was able to be a part of designing the scent. To this day, it smells how I like a perfume to smell. I want a perfume that smells like something you can eat. I don’t like a perfume that’s going to make you sneeze. I like fruity or sweet over floral.”

