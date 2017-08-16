Reality check: Bonnie Tyler will sing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' during solar eclipse

Bonnie Tyler is a Welsh singer best known for her 1983 megahit “Total Eclipse of the Heart.”

The 66-year-old vocalist will perform the song for passengers aboard the Royal Caribbean’s Total Eclipse Cruise ship, which will be aligned to witness the solar eclipse on Aug. 21. Tyler will be backed by pop group DNCE fronted by Joe Jonas. DNCE is known for their recent hit “Cake by the Ocean.”

The power ballad was Tyler’s most successful hit and peaked at No. 1 in the United States, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

In fact, the song is a perennial karaoke favorite, and Time reports that Spotify charted a 75 percent streaming increase for “Total Eclipse of the Heart” the day after the March 2016 total solar eclipse.

The singer spoke to Time about the enduring, worldwide appeal of the song, saying: “It’s a massive song … that you hear on the radio all the time, whether it’s an eclipse or not.”

She added, “And you know, you can bet your life on all these talent shows — X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent — [it] pops up so often with the contestants.”

According to NASA, “Everyone in the contiguous United States, in fact, everyone in North America plus parts of South America, Africa, and Europe, will see at least a partial solar eclipse, while the thin path of totality will pass through portions of 14 states.”

