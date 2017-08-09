The latest on Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston's war with their neighbor

The Leftovers may be over, but Justin Theroux has a new role that’s keeping him busy: sparring with his neighbor.

Jennifer Aniston’s husband is either the neighbor from hell or he’s getting completely harassed by the person below him in his NYC co-op. Here’s what we know so far about the war going on in Greenwich Village.

The beef: Theroux, 45, is feuding with his neighbor, lawyer Norman Resnicow, 69, over renovations in his apartment. The actor has lived in the building since 2001 and added a second floor two years later. However, it’s when Theroux began revamping the pad in 2015 (the year he married Aniston) that things got testy. The main sticking point? How much Justin needs to spend on soundproofing his living space.

Justin says… Resnicow demanded the actor spend an extra $30,000 to upgrade the soundproofing materials that were being installed. When he refused, his downstairs neighbor “made it his twisted sport to bully and intimidate” Justin over his alleged “un-neighborly decision-making,” per court papers filed in May.

Some of those tactics allegedly included threatening to cut the water and electricity lines that run to Theroux and Resnicow’s shared roof deck, harassing construction workers at the home, and threatening to prune Justin’s ivy. (Gasp!) Resnicow supposedly also dangled the perils of a PR nightmare over his head and that legal action would be “opening the door to a broad range of allegations that would become publicly available, and which would not please Justin or his wife or their respective publicists.”

Justin is suing his neighbor for $350,000 in punitive damages.

The neighbor says… Resnicow, who moved into the building in 2004, has now responded to Theroux’s harassment lawsuit, claiming he and his wife are the ones tormented by Justin and Jen. According to documents obtained by TMZ, Resnicow is requesting the upgraded soundproofing materials so they don’t have to hear “endless barking from his rescue dogs left isolated for long periods, dropping heavy weights on the floor at 3 a.m., and angry outbursts.”

Justin’s neighbor claims the two had a friendly relationship (and they kinda have to because they share the roof deck), which his why he calls the allegations against him “as fictional as the television series in which he recently starred.” Still, there is a good amount of shade being thrown Theroux’s way. An example Resnicow used to show this, was when he helped quietly kick Justin’s ex-girlfriend out of the apartment. (Presumably, that is a reference to stylist Heidi Bivens, who used to live with Theroux.)

Now what? Justin has yet to respond to the new legal documents filed by Resnicow. However, after Justin’s initial lawsuit filing, Resnicow told TMZ: “I have acted for one purpose only, which remains to assure my and my wife’s health and safety. Smart people can work [this] out and both my wife and I and Justin are represented by smart people.”

We’re assuming the “smart people” are getting to work on a settlement.

