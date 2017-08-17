The actor has been doing his own stunts for years, but a mishap on the set of M:I 6 — Mission Impossible in August shut him — and the production — down. While jumping from a rigging onto a building, he came in at a bad angle and broke his ankle. “Production will go on hiatus while Tom makes a full recovery,” the studio said in a statement, adding that the film is still scheduled to open on time next year. In case you were wondering, this isn’t the end of the superstar doing his own stunts. Director Christopher McQuarrie insists he’ll continue, saying that Cruise “is in better shape … than I have seen him” on any of their many collaborations in the last 10 years. (Photo: Splash News)