Clean slate! Taylor Swift deletes her social media posts — and her fans go crazy

Taylor Swift, pictured in 2015, has wiped clean most of her social media accounts, as well as her website. (Photo: Charley Gallay/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift is doing some virtual housekeeping.

Days after her big victory in her groping trial, the singer shocked her fans Friday by deleting content on her social media accounts. First to go was everything on Instagram, where she has 102 million followers.

View photos Taylor Swift’s Instagram is now a “Blank Slate.” (Photo: Taylor Swift via Instagram) More

Gone are the photos of her squad and famous ex-boyfriends. We’ll only have memories of the time she crashed a fan’s wedding. Ditto for all the cat videos featuring Det. Olivia Benson and Dr. Meredith Grey. We may never again get a look inside her $18 million Rhode Island beach house.

View photos All the pix of Taylor Swift’s squad — including this crew at her beach house last summer — are gone. (Photo: Taylor Swift via Instagram) More

Taylor’s Tumblr is a clean slate as well. So is her official website.

View photos Taylor Swift’s Tumblr has been wiped. (Photo: Taylor Swift) More

As we write, posts are still being deleted from Twitter, where she has 85.4 million followers, and Facebook, where she has 74 million likes. The things left are from 2015 and earlier. (We can’t help but wonder whose job it is to hit the delete button. Maybe she’s getting help from her cats.)

Swift offered no explanation for why her pages are wiped clean, but the internet, of course, has its theories. A popular one involves Katy Perry. In the midst of her deleting spree, Swift reportedly followed Perry on Twitter. You know — her musical rival with whom she has been feuding for the last four years over Perry allegedly trying to “steal” some of Swift’s touring crew and sabotage her. However, as quickly as Swift followed Perry, she unfollowed her — and everyone else she previously followed. (Taylor isn’t following anyone on Instagram anymore either. Sorry, Karlie Kloss, Blake Lively, Lorde, Jaime King, Ed Sheeran, and the other VIPs.)

View photos Taylor Swift and Katy Perry at the 2009 Grammys — when they were young and didn’t hate each other. (Photo: Larry Busacca/WireImage) More

The internet is now conjuring up a story that because Taylor briefly followed Katy, it means that they are planning a big reconciliation at next week’s MTV VMAs. Perry is hosting the show, which is known for its dramatic moments.

It’s unclear how the dots were connected from a follow to a TV reunion, but it’s the internet. People say whatever they want. Oh, and they have lots to say about Taylor’s, um, “Blank Space” on the web.

Taylor Swift right now: pic.twitter.com/xBrYs6ATKu — Michael Blackmon (@blackmon) August 18, 2017





Ladies and gentlemen, Taylor Swift has broke the Internet. pic.twitter.com/CwxrGtDg2A — Taylor Swift Facts (@TSwiftFCT) August 18, 2017