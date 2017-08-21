Kristen Bell on that time Dax Shepard broke up with her for another woman

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are definitely “relationship goals,” but it turns out the couple went through a rough patch early on in their romance.

The 37-year-old actress recently talked with PopSugar and said Shepard, 42, once dumped her for someone else.

“We were dating for about three months,” the Bad Moms star shares. “He sat me down and said, ‘I can’t have this right now. I think you’re wonderful, but I am still dating other people.’ And then I, like, liquefied and fell to the ground, but I felt incredibly respected that he had the balls to tell me we weren’t in the same place.”

It took him only four days to realize he made a dumb move.

“He called me and he was like, ‘I don’t know what I was thinking. I was dating someone else, but they’re just not as interesting as you, and I don’t know what I’m doing,’ and he came back,” she explains. “But I still always remind him of when he broke up with me.”

Let the speculation began as to who the “other woman” was (Kate Hudson?), but we couldn’t be happier Dax and Kristen ended up together. After meeting in 2007, they went on to get married in 2013 and have two children together, Delta Bell Shepard, 2, and Lincoln Shepard, 4.

They aren’t the only celebrity couple a “break” has worked out for.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel: The couple briefly split in 2011 before getting back together (and getting married) the following year. Both stars have been cagey as to the reason for their break. “I would rather not talk about her, because it’s hurtful for me,” Timberlake recalled to Vanity Fair. “I don’t want to say much more, because I have to protect things that are dear to me — for instance, her.”

Despite making a joint statement saying the breakup was a mutual decision, Timberlake was linked to Scarlett Johansson and Mila Kunis during their brief split. Whatever happened, Jessica is clearly getting the last laugh.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth: The young couple called off their engagement in 2013, and after confirming the breakup, Hemsworth was spotted locking lips with Eiza González days later. “Of course it was hard,” Liam recalled about their split. “But at the time we were going in different directions and it’s just what needed to happen.”

The couple got back together years later. Cyrus recently reflected about how time did them both some good.

“People who break up and get back together, I think that’s awesome, because you know it’s true, but you get time to be yourself. You get time to grow up. I think if you’re growing up attached to another person, you never really get solid as your own being,” she said during a SiriusXM interview. “So I’m really solid, and then he gets to be really solid, and then together, we get to be two really grounded people. But it’s not a half and a half make a whole.”