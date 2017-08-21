Celebrities are seriously excited about this eclipse

Bring it! Celebrities including Ryan Seacrest and Sheryl Crow are ready for the solar eclipse. (Photo: Ryan Seacrest/Instagram; Sheryl Crow/Instagram)

It’s not just your Facebook friends. It seems the whole country — including a lot of Hollywood stars — is keyed up about this solar eclipse, which crosses the United States from coast to coast on Monday.

They’ve got their glasses ready. They’ve got their themed snacks. They’ve got Bonnie Tyler fever. Let’s see which stars are obsessing over the astronomical event, which will last less than one minute in some places, so don’t blink ’cause you may miss it.

Ryan Seacrest showed off his special specs. “Solar glasses, check,” he wrote. “Ready for you #greatamericaneclipse.”





Sheryl Crow also got her hands on some special shades, which have been selling out. The songstress also planned to make a moon pie, a tasty treat also seeing a boom thanks to the eclipse.





Of course Al Roker is ready.





The excitement over the eclipse has had an effect on Alanis Morissette‘s sleep, she says.





Real Housewives of New York City‘s Carole Radziwill is using the eclipse to channel peace. “The universe is aligning & the eclipse will shed light on your true desires!!!” she wrote. “Close your eyes and imagine… #eclipse2017 #peace.”





Andy Cohen looked to Pink Floyd to put him in the mood.





Ivanka Trump shared an explainer on what to expect.

Wondering how it works? In a solar #eclipse, the moon passes between the sun & Earth & blocks all or part of the sun for up to about 3 hrs. pic.twitter.com/5LYiseMui0 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 20, 2017





And in case you missed it, Bonnie Tyler is singing her hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart” on a cruise ship along with Joe Jonas’s band DNCE. Here’s a preview — and it’s awesome.

Bonnie Tyler just sang “Total Eclipse of the Heart” on CNN from a cruise ship https://t.co/JwV2ZUOJYZ #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/s1Z1jlGryn — CNN (@CNN) August 21, 2017









