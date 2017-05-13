Miley Cyrus on the Advice She Would Give Her Younger Self About Her 2013 Breakup With Liam Hemsworth

Everything happens for a reason, according to Miley Cyrus.

The 24-year-old singer, who is currently back with boyfriend Liam Hemsworth, opened up about the pair's 2013 breakup during a radio interview with SiriusXM's Hits 1 in Hollywood on Friday.

"I think, know that everything is happening for the right reason, and I knew that when we weren't together for the first time," Cyrus said of the advice she would give her former self. "I didn't know if that was the end of it, or if we'd be back together again, but knew that wherever I was going, I was on the right path."

"I think, people who break up and get back together, I think that's awesome, because you know it's true, but you get time to be yourself. You get time to grow up. I think if you're growing up attached to another person, you never really get solid as your own being," she continued. "So I'm really solid, and then he gets to be really solid, and then together, we get to be two really grounded people. But it's not a half and a half make a whole."

The singer, whose latest single, "Malibu," is inspired by Hemsworth, also opened up about her decision to stop smoking weed.

"Look at my eyes. Look how white they are, and open. I can see and all that," Cyrus joked.

"I don't know [what the difference is] but everybody always hits me up too, like, people reach out to me like, 'You know, if you want help or if you want to go to these meetings,'" she revealed. "No, like, when I want something, I just can do it. Anything that I want to do, if I want to stop or start something, I can do anything. So I just decided not to anymore, and now that's easy for me."

The former Disney star, who stopped smoking regularly nine weeks ago, said she's seen a change in her energy levels now that she's sober.

"I've got a lot of energy. I've always had a lot of energy," she said. "I'm a very obsessive person, which I need to work on, but also it helps in my position to be a little obsessive because then I can really get things done and the make sure its perfect the way I want things to look in the video."

As for how her friends have reacted to her change in lifestyle, Cyrus said she's still the life of the party.

"I roll them joints! I roll the joints for them. I roll the joints for them, and I just sit there," she confessed. "Yeah, I roll fat joints too."

