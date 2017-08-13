Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Cozy Up At Ed Sheeran Concert Months After Split -- See the Pic!

No "respectful, loving space" here!

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry were spotted getting pretty close at Ed Sheeran's Staples Center concert in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Bloom and his possible on-again girlfriend covered up in jackets and baseball caps during the show, but that didn't stop fans from recognizing the pair as they cuddled up on Saturday. An eyewitness tells ET that "Orlando put his arm around Katy's waist several times, and at one point, she sat on his lap."

"Orlando seemed to be having a great time and really seemed to enjoy the concert, even dancing at one point," the eyewitness says, adding that the two were sitting in first row floor seats with a side view of the stage. "Katy was more laid back and seemed to just be listening and taking it all in."

Katy Perry has been spotted with Orlando Bloom at Ed Sheeran's concert. Are they back together again? pic.twitter.com/pyQgpOzgrD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 13, 2017

Orlando Bloom& Katy Perry walked right past me backstage at Ed's concert tonight.... interesting — fatima (@tswishyouknew) August 13, 2017

Here's Orlando saying "hi love" to us last night 😭😭😍 Katy was walking in front of him! pic.twitter.com/4GMn4ylaIs — M. Valencia (@_monthse) August 13, 2017

People at the Ed Sheeran concert said Orlando and Katy were kissing and she was sitting on him omg lmao — 🌈orla🤙🏻 (@PrismaticPerry) August 13, 2017

The pair's reps announced in February that the two were taking "respectful, loving space" after nearly a year together, but Saturday's concert wasn't the first time they've reunited.

