Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Make Rare Appearance Together in NYC

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are reportedly getting more serious. (Photo: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift is going to extreme measures to keep her romance with Joe Alwyn private, but even they can’t resist a joint workout session.

Earlier this week, the “Blank Space” singer, 27, and the 26-year-old British actor decided to brave the paparazzi en route to the gym. The undercover couple — whose romance was revealed in May — were photographed together as they left Swift’s NYC apartment.

Shielding their faces in hoodies, Taylor and Joe attempted to go as incognito as possible.

View photos Taylor and Joe exit the singer’s New York City apartment together. (Photo: TheImageDirect.com) More

Taylor and Joe sightings have been scarce, to say the least. After a highly publicized (and scrutinized) romance last summer with Tom Hiddleston, it appears the superstar is going the opposite route with her new relationship.

So what do we know about the couple and how serious things are looking? Let’s break it down:

They’ve been dating longer than you think: While we don’t know exactly when romance blossomed for Swift and Alwyn, it was some time before it made headlines. The Sun was the first outlet to break the dating news in May. A source was quoted at the time as saying that Taylor and Joe “have been together for several months and have known each other for a long time.”

We know Taylor at least knew who Joe was in October. They were photographed hanging out with a group of people after a Kings of Leon concert. Alwyn made his acting debut last year in Ang Lee’s war flick Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, which Swift caught a showing of the following month.

E! reported in early June that Taylor and Joe were officially exclusive.

Taylor’s friends approve: It’s rumored that Swift’s BFF Emma Stone set her up with Joe. Emma and Joe filmed The Favourite together, so it’s a plausible theory.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have also spent time with the couple. According to E! News, the foursome hung out together this past weekend in Rhode Island, where Taylor has her beach house. Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid have also reportedly gotten to know him and are happy for their squad leader.

Both families approve: While Taylor was secretly getting to know Joe, he was still living at home with his parents in London. Naturally, the singer became acquainted his family too. Swift even jetted to London for Father’s Day and spent the weekend with the Alwyns.

“After spending the weekend together, Taylor offered to host Father’s Day at her [London] place, with Joe’s mum and dad treating her to a classic Sunday roast to show her how the Brits do it,” a source told the Sun. Clearly, things went well.

In June, the couple was photographed together in Nashville, where Joe reportedly spent “quality time” getting to know Swift’s family. “She’s enjoying being more low-key, and Joe makes her laugh,” a source told People at the time.

Apparently both trips went well, as E! claims both families “love” them together.

Joe and Taylor are privately very happy together: According to multiple reports, things are going extremely well for the couple.

“Joe and Taylor are doing great,” a source tells E! News. “He is different than the other guys she has dated. He is very low-key and just a chill guy overall. They get along great and really got to know each other over the past few months.”