Taylor Swift Spotted Grabbing Morning Coffee With Rumored Boyfriend Joe Alwyn in Nashville

Taylor Swift and rumored beau Joe Alwyn are getting cozy down south.

The "Wildest Dreams" singer and the young British actor were spotted spending time together in Nashville, Tennessee, where the singer has reportedly been working on new music for her upcoming studio album.

The 27-year-old singer hung out with her handsome friend Saturday morning, sipping coffee and looking out at the early morning Nashville sky while sitting together on a balcony.

Swift looked comfortable and chic in a loose, fuchsia dress with no shoes and a simple glittery necklace while her 26-year-old coffee companion wore a simple green t-shirt and blue jeans.

The 10-time GRAMMY winner was all smiles as she sat with the fresh-faced actor, and seemed to point out different spots of interest in the city for Alwyn from their balcony table.

Rumors have been swirling for weeks linking the pair, who have reportedly been dating in secret for a few months. They have yet to comment on speculation surrounding their relationship.

The pair were first photographed together on Thursday, boarding a private jet that was flying out of the United Kingdom. The young stars boarded the jet separately, and both wore black hoodies. Check out the video below to see more.

