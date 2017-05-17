Taylor Swift Is Dating British Actor Joe Alwyn: Report

This is not a drill — we repeat — this is not a drill … Taylor Swift might have a new boyfriend.

According to a new report, the “Blank Space” singer is dating British actor Joe Alwyn. The Sun claims Swift, 27, and Alwyn, 26, have been secretly seeing each other for months.

“Taylor and Joe are the real deal, this is a very serious relationship,” a source tells the Sun. “But after what happened with Tom Hiddleston, they were determined to keep it quiet.”

The Sun was the first outlet to report the Hiddleswift romance news last summer, so we’re inclined to believe that Taylor and Joe might really be a thing. The Grammy-winning singer is supposedly renting a house in North London while she has been seeing the actor, who apparently lives nearby with his parents.

“Taylor has flown in via private jets and her security has made it a military-like mission to prevent her from being seen,” a source claims. “She’s been walking around with Joe in London using disguises, like scarves and hats, to keep her identity under wraps. … Nobody has a clue they’ve walked past a music superstar — not even her new neighbors.”

It’s been a Swift-y few days after what’s been a pretty low-key 2017 for the singer-songwriter. Over the weekend, Taylor was photographed for the first time in three months, popping up in Nashville, where she spent Mother’s Day with her parents.

Swift’s last relationship was with another British actor, Tom Hiddleston. The jet-setting couple split in September after three months of dating.

Alwyn recently finished shooting The Favourite, alongside Swift’s pal Emma Stone. He made his film debut last year in Ang Lee’s war flick, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk. Swift was photographed attending the film in November.

Taylor with her mom, Andrea, Claire Winter, Alana & Este Haim at ArcLight Movie Theater for the screening of Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk pic.twitter.com/AKACArIfDw — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSupdated) November 13, 2016





We’re guessing she saw something she liked.





