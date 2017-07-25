This Is Why Donald Trump Just Blocked Chrissy Teigen on Twitter After 9 Years

After nearly a decade of jabs, Donald Trump has had enough of Chrissy Teigen.

It’s been a solid nine-year run for the model, but the President of the United States doesn’t want to see anymore mentions from John Legend’s wife. So what caused POTUS to hit the “block” button? Well, it happened after this exchange right here:

Lolllllll no one likes you — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 23, 2017

Yes, Chrissy replying, “Lolllllll no one likes you,” was the last straw. The Lip Sync Battle host shared a screenshot of her newfound blocked status.

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him “lol no one likes you” was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

That’s actually one of the softer tweets Chrissy has thrown Trump’s way. Just last month she exclaimed, “You are 71 f**king years old. Grow. The f**k. Up.”

Or there was the time a few weeks ago when she trolled the Trump family by changing her Twitter bio to “high quality person.” This came after President Trump called Donald Jr. a “high quality person” amid his son’s own Russia scandal.

Teigen really has been trolling Trump for years now. If you need a few examples, here you go:

what time should we call your Uber? — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 4, 2017

Just realized I am at a Starbucks inside a trump building. I knew it smelled psychotic and racist here. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 9, 2011

I never shop at Macy’s and I will continue not to if Donald Trump is in their commercials. So. This tweet is pointless goodbye. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 8, 2012

“win” a dinner with donald trump? i can’t even explain how far out of my way I’d go to avoid one. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 29, 2012

Watching a cool Donald Trump biopic on the plane. pic.twitter.com/UqEwhZlJF2 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 26, 2016

Chrissy certainly isn’t alone in the “I’m Blocked By POTUS” club. Somehow, we don’t think she’ll losing much sleep over it.





