    This Is Why Donald Trump Just Blocked Chrissy Teigen on Twitter After 9 Years

    Taryn Ryder
    Writer, Yahoo Celebrity

    After nearly a decade of jabs, Donald Trump has had enough of Chrissy Teigen.

    It’s been a solid nine-year run for the model, but the President of the United States doesn’t want to see anymore mentions from John Legend’s wife. So what caused POTUS to hit the “block” button? Well, it happened after this exchange right here:

    Yes, Chrissy replying, “Lolllllll no one likes you,” was the last straw. The Lip Sync Battle host shared a screenshot of her newfound blocked status.

    That’s actually one of the softer tweets Chrissy has thrown Trump’s way. Just last month she exclaimed, “You are 71 f**king years old. Grow. The f**k. Up.”

    Or there was the time a few weeks ago when she trolled the Trump family by changing her Twitter bio to “high quality person.” This came after President Trump called Donald Jr. a “high quality person” amid his son’s own Russia scandal.

    Teigen really has been trolling Trump for years now. If you need a few examples, here you go:

    Chrissy certainly isn’t alone in the “I’m Blocked By POTUS” club. Somehow, we don’t think she’ll losing much sleep over it.


