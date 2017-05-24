Taylor Swift ‘Has Learned from the Past’ — How She Kept Her Romance with Joe Alwyn ‘Insanely Private’

Taylor Swift, pictured in NYC on Sept. 7, is trying to play it smart when it comes to her new romance. (Photo: Getty Images)

After a public split from Calvin Harris and high-profile romance with Tom Hiddleston, Taylor Swift decided to make a change when it came to her romance with new boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

“Taylor has been insanely private about her relationship with Joe,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively about the couple, who have been dating for several months. “She wanted to get to know him without any chaos. She has learned from the past.”

Jetting in under the radar and reportedly renting a house in North London, Swift is determined to keep her relationship out of the spotlight — and so is Alwyn.

The Grammy winner, 27, was first spotted publicly hanging out with Alwyn, 26, after a Kings of Leon concert last October with a group of girlfriends, including Martha Hunt and Lorde.

One month later, she caught a showing of his film Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk in L.A. with the Haim sisters and her mom Andrea.

"Joe's a very normal, down-to-earth guy," an insider tells People magazine.

“Joe’s a very normal, down-to-earth guy,” says another insider of the rising star, who just wrapped his film The Favourite. “He’s private and low-key.”

And though the relationship is now public, “they’re on the same page on how to handle the attention,” adds the insider.





