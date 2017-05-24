Lance Armstrong Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Anna Hansen: ‘She Said ... YES!’

Lance Armstrong finally put a ring on his longtime girlfriend Anna Hansen.

The controversial cyclist, 45, shared a photo of the magic moment, which took place aboard a family boat ride in Lake Austin, Texas, as the sun set behind them. He had a grin on his face as his ladylove sat on his lap. The photo was captioned, “She said….. YES!!!!”

Congratulations started pouring in for the pair, who have been together for almost a decade. They met through his charity work when she was living in Colorado. They have two children, Max, 7, and Olivia, 6.

Hansen has already stuck with Lance, who was recently the target of a death hoax, through good times and bad — as he was part of one of the biggest cheating scandals in sports. The seven-time Tour de France winner turned cancer hero admitted in 2013 that he had doped for at least a decade. The last four years have been filled with legal battles, bad press, and shade from his many loyal fans that he lied to over the years.

Lance, Anna, Max, and Olivia on Mother’s Day:

But loyal Hansen is. In 2015, she took the blame when Armstrong drove their SUV into two parked cars after a night out in Aspen, telling police she was the driver. He was later issued a summons after Aspen police discovered the cover-up. According to the police report, Hansen explained why she did it, saying, “We’ve had our family name smeared over every paper in the world in the last couple of years and honestly, I’ve got teenagers, I just wanted to protect my family.”

This will be Armstrong’s second trip down the aisle. He was married to Kristin Richard Armstrong, with whom he has three children: son Luke, 17, and twin daughters Grace and Isabelle, 15.

He also had some celebrity romances, including brief dalliances with Kate Hudson and Ashley Olsen, and a relationship with designer Tory Burch. However, most notable was an engagement to Sheryl Crow, which he recently spoke about, calling it “a good ride. She’s a great lady. Obviously, it didn’t work out, but I think — and I hope — that she’s happy. I’m happy.”

Yes, he’s happy — especially today.





