Bizarre Possible Couple Scott Disick and Bella Thorne Fly Off to Cannes Together

Bella Thorne and Scott Disick, who want us to think there is something going on between them, together at Los Angeles International Airport on May 22. (Photo: BACKGRID)

Whatever Scott Disick and Bella Thorne are doing, they are now doing it globally.

The odd pair, who might be romantically involved (pass the Nauzene), were happy to get attention as they walked through paparazzi-filled Los Angeles International Airport together on Monday. To reiterate: they were not trying to be low-key; the person traveling with them was dressed up like Rainbow Brite meets Dame Edna.

Bella Thorne, a friend, and Scott Disick arrive at LAX Airport on May 22.

According to TMZ, Bella, 19, and Scott, 33, were headed to Cannes, where a film festival is happening. Also happening: His baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, is there PDA-ing it up with her new man, Younes Bendjima. In other words, they are totally going there because … drama!

Scott has been spending time with the attention-seeking starlet, who is so desperate for headlines that she does things like live-stream her Brazilian bikini waxing. The two recently partied at a trio of see-and-be seen-at L.A. clubs. They haven’t confirmed the romance rumors — and they probably won’t, because with their kind of celebrity, they earn money from interest in them.





It’s only Tuesday, but Scott has already had a crazy-busy week. On Sunday, when he returned from celebrating his upcoming 34th birthday in Las Vegas, he discovered that his L.A. home had been burglarized — and it was perhaps part of the string of Hollywood break-ins celebs have recently fallen victim to. There’s also a chance it was an inside job, but the reality star must not have been too concerned — he jetted off to Cannes.

