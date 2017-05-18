Scott Disick and Bella Thorne Are Spotted Getting Cozy in L.A.

In random, yet kind of predictable news, Scott Disick might be hooking up with Bella Thorne.

On Monday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 33, and the Shake It Up actress, 19, were photographed looking quite cozy at the West Hollywood hot spot Catch. You know, where all celebs go when they don’t want to be seen. The pair sat next to each other at the tequila bar inside the trendy eatery. Afterwards, Scott and Bella continued the party at the Nice Guy and the Peppermint Club. They left the latter club together around 1:30 a.m. in Disick’s car.

In paparazzi pics, you can see a “mystery girl” ducking in the back of Scott’s car with a fuzzy white coat.

View photos Bella Thorne tries to hide while leaving the Peppermint Club with Scott Disick. (Photo: Backgrid) More

Earlier in the night, Bella was posting Snapchats from Catch wearing the same coat.

View photos Bella Thorne gets goofy on Snapchat. (Photo: Bella Thorne via Snapchat) More

The potential hookup doesn’t come as a surprise as Bella’s age is right in Scott’s wheelhouse. He’s been hanging out with 19-year-old British model Ella Ross, who was also spotted at the Nice Guy on Monday night. No word yet on how that trio interacted.

For those who are worried about how Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, might react, you can relax. “Kourtney couldn’t care less who Scott is photographed with,” a source tells Yahoo Celebrity. “She’s over him and has moved on.”

It was recently revealed that Kourtney was “casually seeing” 23-year-old model Younes Bendjima and Scott hasn’t been handling the news very well. A “p***ed and annoyed” Disick has been hitting the town — and possibly the bottle — ever since Kourtney was spotted strolling hand in hand with the young male model. Kourtney and Scott split in 2015 after nine years together and three kids: Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.

According to Us Weekly, Scott has fallen off the wagon and has been partying again. In 2015 he completed treatment for substance abuse issues, but has had a few slip-ups along the way.

Bella has been linked to Tyler Posey and Charlie Puth, but Scott shouldn’t be concerned … unless Kristen Stewart comes knocking.





