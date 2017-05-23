Ariana Grande Was Having the ‘Time of My Life’ on Tour Before Attack

In the days before the suspected terror attack at her concert in Manchester, England, Ariana Grande marked the anniversary of the album she was promoting with her tour, “Dangerous Woman.”

At least 19 people were killed and more than 50 were injured following a reported explosion at the singer’s show at Manchester Arena on Monday night, just after she finished the performance. But three days before this tragedy, the singer was in a grateful space.

“Thank you soooo very much for making this year so special and for showing this whole album so so much love. Really,” she wrote in a Friday post thanking fans for their support. “Not just the singles, y’all really sunk into this with me and that is what means more to me than anything! You became a part of it. You gave every song on this album so much life and love and you have noooo idea.”

“My heart is so full !!!!” she added. “Thank youuuuuuu thank you for being by my side and showing me the love, dedication and support that you do. It’s so unbelievable to me and always will be.”





In the same post, Grande gushed about her life on the road. The Manchester show was part of a tour that began Feb. 3 in Phoenix. The European leg kicked off May 8 in Stockholm, and the tour was scheduled to end Sept. 21 in Hong Kong.

“Also, I’m having the time of my life touring this album and singing it for you every night !!!” Grande wrote. “Music is truly everything to me…. so thank you for listening and growing with me …. I can’t wait to take you where we’re going next…”

The 23-year-old also shared a photo of herself exploring across the pond.





Grande was scheduled to take her show to London on Thursday. It’s not yet clear whether that will happen.

For now, her rep has given a brief statement to People: “Ariana is OK. We are further investigating what happened.”

Hours after the attack Grande tweeted, “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017









