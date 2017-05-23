Ariana Grande Breaks Silence, Suspends Tour After Suspected Terrorist Attack at Her Concert

Ariana Grande is speaking out after Monday’s suspected terrorist attack at Manchester Arena in England.

The “Side to Side” singer tweeted a message to her 45 million followers, apologizing for the horrific incident. “Broken,” the 23-year-old writes. “From the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

According to TMZ, Grande has suspended her world tour in the wake of the attack. She is also reportedly “inconsolable.”

Nineteen people have been confirmed dead and around 50 others injured after the explosion, according to a statement by Manchester police. The singer was unharmed. Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed the incident is being “treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack.”

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena @CCIanHopkins pic.twitter.com/GEABqAk5rr — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

Details are still coming in, but unconfirmed reports allege a suicide bomber might have detonated a nail-filled explosive device. Witnesses describe hearing a “huge bang,” and hospitals report many with shrapnel wounds.

Family and friends have turned to social media to try and track down loved ones. Grande fans — and celebrities — are also offering support for the singer.

Prior to Monday’s show, Grande was having the time of her life while on her “Dangerous Woman” tour.





